Rowoon exits group SF9 after nearly 7 years, pens note, apologises to fans: I may receive hate…

SF9 member Rowoon has exited the group and will now "focus on individual activities including acting". As per Soompi, SF9’s agency FNC Entertainment on Monday shared a statement about Rowoon and the group’s activities. Later, Rowoon also penned a long note for fans and apologised. (Also Read | ITZY's Lia to take a break over ‘extreme tension’, pens note: I’ve been losing myself) SF9's Rowoon wrote a note for his fans.

What Rowoon's agency said

The statement read, "Hello, this is FNC Entertainment. This is an announcement regarding SF9’s activities. SF9, who debuted in 2016 and has been active as our agency’s artist for seven years, came upon the expiration of their first contracts on September 18. All members of SF9 previously renewed their contracts with our agency, and they will now take another leap forward with eight members excluding Rowoon."

Rowoon to focus on individual activities

"Rowoon will focus on individual activities including acting. Although the directions of their activities are different, Rowoon, who will remain as the ninth member of SF9, along with the other eight members will cheer each other on and each put in their full effort on their own paths in order to impress fans. We ask that fans continue to show lots of support for SF9 and Rowoon. Thank you," concluded the statement.

Rowoon pens note for fans

According to Soompi, Rowoon penned a handwritten letter on SF9’s official fan cafe. He wrote, "Hello, this is Rowoon. I think I thought a lot about what words to start with. It honestly also feels a bit scary to write for the first time in so long. I think I’ve become slightly more familiar with being more strict on myself while taking on scheduled activities and taking on new challenges."

Rowoon talks about misunderstandings

"There was also frustration in not being able to solve big or small misunderstandings one by one, and while thinking that one day my sincerity would be delivered, the days passed by while I focused on the work I immediately needed to do. Of course, I understand that I may receive as much hate as I’ve received interest and support, but I guess I’m a little soft. Depending on the occasion, you need to have courage to face and deny a misunderstanding when it arises, but the past days I was always busy hiding. I sincerely apologize if there are fans who were hurt and felt upset at my complacent attitude," he added.

Rowoon apologises to fans

Rowoon continued, "If you felt unfamiliarity with how I changed, you must have also definitely felt upset that I hid away. I sincerely apologize. I participated in scheduled activities with a grateful heart for each and every precious memory during the past seven years. I’m only filled with gratitude as I’m writing [this letter] while looking back on my life. This is also thanks to everyone."

He further wrote, "This year, I am 27, and I want to take on a new challenge. I really didn’t know at all how to say this or where and how I should start speaking, but I want to take the courage to convey that I want to take on a new challenge. Please keep watch so that 27-year-old Kim Seok Woo (Rowoon’s real name) can live a life that he can be responsible for. I will be exactly as how everyone remembers. I am grateful to everyone. I would be grateful if you keep watch over me with affection."

About Rowoon

Rowoon debuted with SF9 in 2016. Earlier, he was seen in School 2017 (2017), About Time (2018) and Where Stars Land (2018). He is known for Extraordinary You (2019), She Would Never Know (2021), The King's Affection (2021), Tomorrow (2022), and Destined With You (2023). Currently, Rowoon stars in Destined With You. Fans will see him in Wedding Match.

