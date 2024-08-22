2024 K-World Dream Awards go live soon: Here's who will be attending and other details

The 2024 K-World Dream Awards will air on Thursday, August 22, at 4:30 p.m. KST. Kicking off with the blue carpet event before the main ceremony, the show will be exclusively live-streamed in real time only on Hellolive. Japanese audiences should tune into Lemino for the broadcast. aespa and NCT 127 will be attending the 2024 K-World Dream Awards in Seoul on August 22, 2024.

K-pop artists, including NCT 127, ITZY, aespa, ZEROBASEONE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and others, will be attending the event, formerly known as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards and K Global Heart Dream Awards.

The star-studded music extravaganza will celebrate musicians who have shone exceptionally bright the past year. Returning MCs Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon will host the ceremony for the second consecutive year at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

K-World Dream Awards winners announced so far

Two days ahead of the official broadcast, the winners of the Best Song/Best Music award were pre-announced. The title has been awarded to five teams – Zico (ft Jennie), Le Sserafim, SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE and IVE. The former “Spot!” collaboration particularly gained more attention than anticipated on a global scale due to the BLACKPINK member's affiliation with the project.

Also read | Pokemon fans will love this Japanese airline: World's 1st in-flight safety video featuring Pikachu, Eevee and others

Jeon Yujin will take home the Girl Solo Popularity Award trophy. On the other hand, Kim Jaejoong was announced as the Boy Solo Popularity Award winner. Another voting-based award was Global UPick Choice. ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao won this contest.

If last year's pattern is to be followed this time as well, other award categories are expected to be as follows:

Best Artist, 10 Bonsang winners (Main Prize), five Best Music winners (pre-announced), Best Unit, Best World Tour, Best Performance, Best Music Video, Best Co-Ed Group, Rookie Award, Next Leader, Favourite Boy Group (Popularity Award), Favourite Girl Group (Popularity Award), Favourite Idol Fandom Donation, Best Vocal, Best OST, Best Hip Hop, Best Rock, Listener's Choice Award, Music Icon, Worldwide Rookie, Best Producer and others.

2024 K-World Dream Awards lineup

The first lineup of this year's K-World Dream Awards was revealed on July 12. Subsequent announcements followed.

As per all official revelations, the South Korean awards night welcomes NCT WISH, ILLIT, QWER, UNIS, BADVILLAIN, YOUNG POSSE, ITZY, aespa, Billlie, tripleS, KISS OF LIFE, NCT 127, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE and Hi-Fi Un!corn.

Also read | Viral: Taylor Swift's ‘demure’ dancer, who paired up with Travis Kelce at Wembley, took a tumble mid-concert in London

Soloists Baekho, Lee Mujin, BIBI, JD1 (Jeong Dong Won) and Ha Sung Woon will also be attending the ceremony.

Days before the event, the official social media platforms disclosed an additional lineup. According to the new update, Lee Chaeyeon will also attend.

(Attendance and award categories are subject to change.)