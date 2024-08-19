Viral: Taylor Swift's ‘demure’ dancer, who paired up with Travis Kelce at Wembley, took a tumble mid-concert in London

Internet sensation Kameron Saunders, who has been touring with Taylor Swift on the crazy ride that is the Eras Tour, slipped onstage mid-song on Friday. Poking some old-fashioned, self-deprecating humour, he proudly proclaimed on social media the next day that he fortunately didn't trip the “boss lady” during the set. Meme-worthy development: Dancer Kameron Saunders, accompanying Taylor Swift on her globally acclaimed Eras Tour, slipped onstage on Friday, August 16, and then laughed off the situation on his social media. (kamnsaunders)

He initially went viral on TikTok, with fans circulating the video of the incident and singing high praises for the backup dancer. Saunders took a tumble during the London concert while Swift was performing one of her latest tracks – “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The 32-year-old choreographer quickly caught himself after falling. He seamlessly pulled through and continued with the set without missing a beat. Talk about professionalism.

While fans lauded his efforts, they also engaged in fitting hilarious banter online. As a play on the song's title, a fan quipped, “Cause he can do it with some broken legs.” Someone else pointed out his “very demure” mannerisms and recovery.

Taylor Swift's dancer, Kameron Saunders, again wins hearts with his self-deprecating humour

However, fans weren't alone in memeing the situation to the fullest. The Eras Tour dancer also went on to share a clip of the night on his own socials. The edited version posted on his Instagram profile includes the popular voiceover, “You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation…” As Saunders pulled himself together after the tumble, the video replays in slow motion before he returned to his position in front of Swift while other dancers followed him in choreographed formation.

Swifties who've kept tabs on their beloved artist's Eras Tour concerts will remember Kameron Saunders as the same dancer who joined the pop star's boyfriend Travis Kelce on June 23 when he made his onstage debut in London. Saunders' fall has essentially marked yet another full circle moment as it also happened at a show in the English capital. On top of that, the Kansas City Chiefs star also joined Kameron during the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” set.

The choreographer's hilarious post, which Kelce liked on Instagram, is captioned: "You see how I didn’t trip boss lady when I ate shit last night?… veryyyy ✨MINDFUL✨ veryyyy ✨Demure✨

😂😂😂😂😂

I saw all of your kind “he’s such a professional. jumped right back into the choreography” comments. I’m fine. Promise. 😂😂😂 just a bit of an ego check falling in front of 92,000 people! BUT this deserved a laugh. Enjoy! 😂"

Kameron Saunders and Travis Kelce's friendship

Kameron's connection with Kelce runs even deeper. Back in June, after he collaborated with the NFL star for Swift's Wembley Stadium gig, he recalled on Instagram how he and his family had been to “countless Chiefs games” to support his younger brother, Khalen Saunders, who happens to Kelce's former teammate.

“Three of those 4 years he was with the Chiefs we went to the Super Bowl and won twice… ABSOLUTE LEGACY!!!” Saunders wrote. “And now for you and I to share the biggest stage in the world with boss lady… full circle!”

Kelce replied in kind by commenting, “The Saunders brothers were already my favourites.”

“From winning super bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you the other night…. and even hanging with Mama Saunders, cheering you on in Australia! 🍻 More memories to come!!” he added.

For her latest Eras Tour chapter, Paramore has joined Taylor Swift as her supporting act in London. After her final two Wembley Stadium shows on August 19 and 20, the “Gorgeous” songstress will resume her musical extravaganza on November 14 with Gracie Abrams in Toronto, wrapping up the smashing world tour series on December 8 in Vancouver.