Taylor Swift ‘jump scares’ fans with mid-song ‘scream’: TikTok video triggers concerned debate

The chronicles of Taylor Swift and her sold-out Eras Tour continues as she prepares to head to Vienna, Austria, for her August 8-10 Ernst Happel Stadium stop with special guest Paramore. However, before flying to her new music destination, the gorgeous “Anti-Hero” has a “Reputation” to maintain in Warsaw, Poland. Swifties were evidently not ready for what their beloved pop diva had in store for them before she closed her last three shows. Taylor Swift performing at The Eras Tour.

A new fan-shot clip recently made it to the internet, as they always do during her Swift's live concert sets. The newest addition to this fanfare saga again caught The Tortured Poet including a shriek as a dramatic finish to her final high notes of “Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?”

Her onstage performative antic of the Saturday Warsaw stop saw her gliding across a diamond stage as she belted the tune of the haunting melody. The theatrical bit seemingly ended with an unusual howl, which triggered an online debate on TikTok about how the popstar possibly slipped or lost her balance mid-song. However, fans soon noticed a pattern starting to take form after they heard Taylor's yelp at the same moment while performing the song during her three-night schedule in Warsaw and at a previous Munich concert.

Fans react to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour mid-song shrieks

A TikTok user called her little campy demonstration “truly a scream out of fear.” Another came right out and claimed to have loved her showcase of floating around the stage and getting “really unhinged about it.”

A third user, who couldn't make out at the time what had happened, seemed to be genuinely worried about Swift. “Still don't know what happened but she sure jump scared us with that shriek during who's afraid of little old me.”

So to answer that question, fans were indeed afraid of the little old flamboyant display Taylor had prepared for her fans watching the live show.

Eventually, Swifties realised that her well-intended “scream” was a premeditated move possibly practiced ahead of the shows.

While a fan quipped, “Its giving 1989 seagull,” another claimed to have loved her “being sassy.” Some other Swifties quoted the very song's lyrics, calling it an apt “record scratch.”

Taylor's chorus for the 10th track on “The Tortured Poets Department” goes as follows:

Crash the party like a record scratch as I scream 'Who's afraid of little old me?' You should be

Following Swift's Vienna shows from August 8 to 10, she will head back to London for a five-night show at Wembley Stadium (August 15, 16, 17, 19, 20). Thereafter, the “Love Story” songstress will kick off her Toronto concerts after a short break (November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23), concluding her crazy, record-smashing tour's run in Vancouver this December.