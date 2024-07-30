How Taylor Swift reacted to thousands of fans watching Munich concert for FREE: ‘…whether you’re in the stadium or…'

Snagging a seat to Taylor Swift’s record-breaking, sold-out Eras Tour is a marathon not many complete. However, the very world tour that helped register the “Anti-Hero” star as a billionaire this year saw the unimaginable happen this week in Munich, Germany, where thousands of Swifties won free seats to the pop sensation’s show. July 28: Fans swarmed to Olympiaberg in the Olympiapark to catch a free viewing of Taylor Swift's concerts in Munich.

Massive crowds consisting of tens of thousands of concertgoers packed the Olympic Hill or Olympiaberg, deemed one of the highest elevations in the southern German city. Snaps of armies of fans swarming at the hilltop just outside the Olympic Stadium went viral on the internet this weekend, while local police estimated around 25,000 gathered atop the location this Saturday, per the Associated Press. Other estimates reportedly shot the number as high as 40,000.

Taylor Swift's last Eras Tour show in Germany was on Sunday

The same scene was replicated on Sunday when fans returned to the grassy spot, likening the hill’s distant appearance to an anthill. Perched high above the nearby Olympic Stadium, these fans basically won the lottery ticket with a free view of Swift’s sold-out mega-hit world tour stop in Germany.

Fans sit on the Olympiaberg in the Olympiapark and wait in the sunshine for the Taylor Swift concert to begin, in Munich, Germany, Sunday July 28, 2024. Taylor Swift's first of two concerts in Munich as part of her "The Eras Tour" is taking place there today. (Felix Hörhager/dpa via AP)

Despite the sweltering heat, people stuck to their posts through the weekend, especially since the Sunday show was Taylor’s last Eras Tour concert in Germany. Moreover, neither the singer herself nor the concert organiser discouraged these fans posted outside the venue from enjoying the free show. Instead, the latter even handed out water and emergency blankets to the people so they could shield themselves from the sun.

Taylor Swift reacts to the insane crowd enjoying her free concert from a distance

The “Reputation” album-maker publicly acknowledged their dedication to being present for her show. During her German outing on Sunday night, Swift estimated, “ We are lucky enough to get to play this show for 74,000 beautiful people in this stadium, and if the reports are correct, about 50,000 beautiful people outside the stadium.”

A fan-shot video of the concert on social media further relayed her message: “Thank you for coming to the Eras Tour, whether you’re in the stadium or outside of the stadium. We are so lucky to be here with you. And this is actually a really special night, because this is our last show in Germany. I cannot express to you how wonderful the German crowds have been to us over the last few weeks. We are so to be leaving you but we will be back, we will be back to see you,” Swift proclaimed.

Her wildly loved tour continues this week as she heads over to Warsaw, Poland, for three shows. Thereafter, Taylor will stop in Vienna, Austria, closing the European leg by flying back to London, England for five more shows.