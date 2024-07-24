Adorable moment between Taylor Swift and a mini fan at Eras Tour Hamburg. Watch

Taylor Swift is currently engaged in the European leg of the Eras Tour, the most recent performance being in Hamburg, Germany. As part of the theatrics, the popstar picks out one young fan from the crowd, whom she interacts with during the performance of the song ‘22’, placing her black hat on their head. (Also Read: Is Taylor Swift playing Lady Deadpool in the Deadpool & Wolverine?) Taylor Swift performs during her concert as part of The Eras Tour at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.(AFP)

This is part of the ‘Red’ set, where she wears an off-white oversized t-shirt with texts that keep alternating between ‘A lot going on at the moment’ and different lyrics from the album, accompanied by black sequinned shorts and a black hat. This ensemble was originally part of the ‘22’ music video that came out in 2013.

Young girl takes centrestage at Taylor Swift concert

At the Hamburg Night 1 show, a young girl is seen at the edge of the stage, going through the dance routine of the backup dancers, as Taylor waltzes towards her. The video showcases an adorable moment when they hug and Taylor mouths ‘I love you’. The girl offers her friendship bracelet, which the singer promptly dons on her wrist, followed by the latter placing her hat on the girl’s head. They high-five, and Taylor goes back on stage, continuing the song.

Other such instances at concerts

This heartwarming tradition has been going on right from the beginning of the Eras Tour, which shows that the record-breaking artist does care about her fans showing support for her work. But how does she choose whom to bestow part of her outfit on? While some recipients have been personally acquainted with Taylor, such as when Selena Gomez brought her 9-year-old sister, Gracie, to the show, who ended up receiving the hat.

Another instance is when it was given to Bianka Bryant, whose late father, Kobe Bryant was friends with the Cruel Summer singer. However, Taylor is also known for going through social media to pick out fans who have shown her constant support over the years.

Earlier on, the Grammy winner used to select fans from social media platforms who were invited to ‘secret sessions’ where she would serenade them with a sneak peek before the release of a new album. Through touching gestures like these, Taylor Swift is known to maintain a strong bond with her fans.