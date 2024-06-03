Selena Gomez says ‘girls are mean’, wants to hang out with ‘level-headed’ people

Selena Gomez clarified that the people with whom she is friends with, do not care much about her stardom. She said that she wants to stay in the company of levelheaded people. In a new interview with Time, the pop star and Rare beauty founder shared that ‘girls are mean’ and she would much rather prefer to be in her own company. (Also read: Selena Gomez planned on being a single mom before meeting boyfriend Benny Blanco: ‘I was alone for 5 years…’) Selena Gomez at the press conference for the film Emilia Perez at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier(REUTERS)

What Selena said

In the interview, Selena said, “It’s a cliché, but girls are mean. It’s a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area—and then I’m just kind of like, there. I don’t know where I’m meant to belong. I love having levelheaded people around that couldn’t give two f**ks about what I do.” She also added that her best friends are a real estate agent, a producer, and a casting director.

Further adding on her stardom, she continued, “It’s hard. You could be in a crowd of people and still feel alone. I still deal with that. You have to go through it. You can distract yourself and you can deny and deny all you want, but it’ll still be there. I just allow myself to have those days.”

More details

In the same interview, Selena gushed about her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco and shared how love happens when someone least expects it, adding that she likes how truthful and honest he is as a person. She also shared that she would have gone for adoption at 35 if she had not met anyone.

Selena recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet with the cast of her new film Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard. She, along with the co-stars Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldña, and Adriana Paz were honoured with the Best Actress award during the closing ceremony.