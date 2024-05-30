Selena Gomez planned on being a single mom before meeting boyfriend Benny Blanco: ‘I was alone for 5 years…’

Selena Gomez got candid in an interview with Time, talking about her mental health struggles. The Only Murders in the Building actor, who was previously diagnosed with lupus, felt lonely when she was single but eventually accepted it. But being single didn't deter her from planning a family and hoping to adopt a child someday. Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco

‘Single mom soon’

The Love On singer said, "I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.” When Selena Gomez met music producer Benny Blanco, she thought of him as a friend but gradually developed feelings. “It just happens when you least expect it,” she recollected.

Parenthood on the horizon?

In an interview with Howard Stern, Benny Blanco also talked about starting his family with Selena. Responding to his comment, Selena laughed heartily and said, “He can’t lie to save his life. If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it.”

In the early days of their relationship, Selena’s fans brutally trolled their relationship. She said, “I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.” Selena Gomez is happy with her boyfriend Benny Blanco, and wants to see where life takes them.

‘What Selena’s Heart Wants’

Rare Beauty, founded by Selena Gomez, is among Time’s most influential companies. Barely four years old, it has already amassed over $2 billion in revenue. Rare Beauty is a top seller at Sephora and has gained fans across 36 countries. She dismissed speculations around selling her brand, “I don’t have any plans on that, genuinely.”

As a child actor, growing up along with cameras, right from the sets of Wizards of Waverly Place, to being a pop star, Selena navigated maintaining her privacy under the glaring spotlight. She has grown stronger than ever, and is now a prominent mental health advocate, infusing the tenets of mental health in her brand Rare Beauty’s vision. She even has a philanthropic arm of her brand ‘Rare Impact Fund,’ devoted to mental health awareness.