Good news for Wizards of Waverly Place fans, not so much for Selenators

Disney Channel is officially giving the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel a chance to take flight. Original stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie have banded together to executive produce the series with the working title “Wizards." While Henrie's Justin Russo will be back full-time, Gomez's iconic titular character from the original - Alex Russo - won't be a series regular. This a follow-up to the January news when the beloved show's potential return was sparked by a pilot being ordered. Here's what we know about the upcoming series so far. The new Wizards series is expected to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ this fall,(Instagram )

Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel Release Date

With no official premiere date set in time, the Wizards series is expected to drop on both Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year. Production will kick off next month in Los Angeles.

Wizards Cast

Although David Henrie will be back as a series regular, Selena Gomez won't be sharing as much spotlight on camera. Reports released so far suggest she'll kick things off in the premiere episode, though she's only attached to the show in a guest role.

Alongside them, Platonic's Max Matenko will be in as Justin's youngest son, Milo, and Alkaio Thiele (Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends) plays Justin's oldest son, Roman. Mimi Gianopulos from Rutherford Falls will be Justin's wife, Giada, with Janice LeAnne Brown from Bunk'd leading the star cast as “young, powerful wizard” Billie.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (Raven's Home) are also in as executive producers besides Gomez and Henrie. Former Disney Channel president Gary Marsh, who backed the original show's development, is returning as an EP, too. Anda Fickman, who executive produced the pilot, will be helming the camera for multiple episodes.

Wizards of the Waverly Place 2 Plot

The official logline of the series pictures an adult Justin Russo, who's “chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo.” Justin's sister, Alex, eventually brings Billie along to his home for help, pushing the former exceptional wizard to polish his magical skills and mentor the wizard-in-training. However, this doesn't come easy, as he must simultaneously juggle the mundane daily responsibilities of the mortal world while “safeguarding the future of the Wizard world.”

Inviting longtime Disney friends back to the ship, Disney Branded Television hopes to recreate the magic and spellbinding adventures of the original classic created by Todd J Greenwald. Back then, Gomez, Henrie and Jake T. Austin headed the teenage sibling trio from 2007 to 2012, with David DeLuise, Maria Canals-Barrera and Jennifer Stone as other pivotal cast members.