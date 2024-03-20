X-Men ‘97 premiere leaves fans nostalgic, here's when more episodes drop on Disney Plus

The highly anticipated X-Men ‘97 has finally begun airing on Disney Plus. The show is a direct continuation of the original X-Men: The Animated Series that ran from 1992 through 1997. With the first two episodes reviving the classic characters like Cyclops and Jean Grey, fans were left feeling nostalgic. So far, only two episodes are available for streaming, here’s when the rest of the episodes will be out: X-Men '97 premiere leaves fans amazed over authentic '90s animation

X-Men '97 all episodes release date and time

So far, X-Men ‘97 has one season, consisting of 10 episodes, which will roll out weekly on Disney Plus every Wednesday at 12 am PT/ 2 am CT/ 3 am ET.

Episode 1 (To Me, My X-Men) March 20 Episode 2 (Mutant Liberation Begins) March 20 Episode 3 (Fire Made Flesh) March 27 Episode 4 (Motendo / Lifedeath Pt 1) April 3 Episode 5 (Remember It) April 10 Episode 6 (Lifedeath Pt 2) April 17 Episode 7 (Bright Eyes) April 24 Episode 8 (Tolerance Is Extinction Pt 1) May 1 Episode 9 (Tolerance Is Extinction Pt 2) May 8 Episode 10 (Tolerance Is Extinction Pt 3) May 15

What is X-Men '97 about?

X-Men '97 is a delight for Marvel fans, especially the '90s kids who grew up watching the original show. The official synopsis for the show reads: “A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.”

Fans give show rave reviews as first two episode premiere

After the series was unveiled on Disney Plus, fans flocked to social media to give rave reviews. One wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “X-Men 97 is already a banger. Every character has at least one incredible moment, but the biggest win is that it accomplished the one thing no adaptation ever has: it made Cyclops cool. (Insufferable, yes. But cool.)”

Another said, “This show is perfection, I wish Marvel would do more things like this. Magneto surprised me a lot in this scene, I thought he would end lives.” Yet another wrote, “Okay #XMen97 is PERFECT. The animation is so authentically 90s, but enhanced. The dialogue is still corny but so classic. Me every time Storm talks.”