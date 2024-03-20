X-Men ‘97 director Jake Castorena on how franchise is as socio-politically relevant today as it was in '90s

It's raining X-Men. Ever since Marvel acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, the IP is slowly and surely making a grand return to the screens. From Patrick Stewart reviving Charles Xavier for a cameo in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) to Hugh Jackman striking back in Shawn Levy's upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, it's X-Men galore on the big screen. But even the small screen isn't far behind, given the imminent release of X-Men '97, a direct follow-up to X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s. X-Men '97 takes place after the assassination of Charles Xavier

(Also Read – X-Men 97 early reviews: Iconic show's ‘Fresh and X-traordinary revival' boasts improved animation; hailed a must-watch)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The old and the new

“This just gave me all the candy. More and more, that's just cool. I'm glad there's a resurgence for fans. They're hungry for the IP. I'm looking forward to all of it," said Jake Castorena, the director of X-Men ‘97, in an exclusive interview. However, he's glad that the decision to revive the popular ‘90s show doesn’t stem from encashing nostalgia porn, but from a brief to do something ‘familiar, but fresh.’ "We've learnt so much in these 30 years – about technology, animation, the medium, storytelling, characters, and the X-Men themselves," said Jake.

The IP of X-Men has indeed evolved since 1997. Another animated series, X-Men: Evolution, followed with four seasons from 2000 to 2003. It coincided with the first of three live-action film franchises, Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner's X-Men trilogy (2000-06). Hugh Jackman's Wolverine trilogy came right after in 2009, ending with James Mangold's Logan (2017). And the four prequel movies – First Class (2011), Days of Future Past (2014), Apocalypse (2016), and Dark Phoenix (2019) – were the last we saw of X-Men on the big screen.

While we're grateful to Marvel for giving a new lease of life to the IP after 2019, the makers have commendably restored the campiness and aesthetic of the ‘90s animated series in X-Men ’97, instead of going all Spider-Verse on it. “We embellished on the action stuff – not to say that you just go crazy on the action, but through action, to have great storytelling. We've learnt so much about choreography in the last 30 years, so I wanted the action to be in tandem with the story in every episode,” added Jake.

Political resonance

X-Men: The Animated Series ended after a five year run from 1992 to ‘97 at a very interesting threshold. The X-Men patriarch, Professor Charles Xavier, was assassinated by a human in order to get back at the mutants. X-Men ’97 shows how that fateful event leaves the fate of X-Men, and mutants in general, in a flux: to avenge their leader's death or to follow in his footsteps of non-violence. In that respect, Charles Xavier's assassination felt pretty much like that of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 – the Father of the Nation shot dead in a newly-independent, but divided India.

“There's a reason why we're bringing back the ‘90s show specifically. We’ve grown so much as a culture, as a society, but we also have so much to learn from, so much to grow. We can always be looking for those blind spots. As artists, I feel it's imperative that we help recognise people without voice. That's what I love about this IP, about this show: it speaks to that, with its great dialogue and talking points,” said Jake, underlining how X-Men is as socio-politically relevant today as it was back in the '90s.

The trailer of X-Men ‘97 ends with Magneto dropping the bomb that Charles Xavier bequeathed all his property, including the X-Men, to his old friend from the other side of the mutant-human coexistence. Jake said that the primary conflict behind the show’s revival was something that Magneto said, “Coexistence is messy.” “Making room for everyone is messy, but it's the right thing to do. So it's been a privilege to not just be a part of the X-Men show, but also talk about what's going on outside our windows right now,” said Jake.

X-Men '97 will premiere in India on Disney+ Hotstar on March 20. A new episode will drop every Wednesday.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.