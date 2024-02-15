 X-Men '97 official trailer, voice cast, Disney+ release date unveiled | Watch - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / TV / X-Men '97 official trailer, voice cast, Disney+ release date unveiled | Watch

X-Men '97 official trailer, voice cast, Disney+ release date unveiled | Watch

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 15, 2024 09:39 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date, voice cast, and more for Marvel's X-Men '97

Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the official trailer for X-Men ‘97. The upcoming animated series is set for a March premiere. The nostalgic series picks up right after the finale of X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 to 1997. X-Men ’97 essentially acts as a sequel to the classic ‘90s cartoon. Check out the trailer below that will take you back into the OG X-men era.

Marvel Studios finally unveil official trailer for X-Men '97 (Marvel)
Marvel Studios finally unveil official trailer for X-Men '97 (Marvel)

When will X-Men '97 premiere?

X-Men '97 picks up right after the 1997 finale episode titled Graduation Day, which saw the death of Prof. X or Charles Xavier. The animated series is scheduled to begin airing on March 20 on Disney Plus.

Speaking about the legacy costumes, showrunner Beau DeMayo told Entertainment Weekly, “Every design choice is actually a clue to the storylines we're doing. Nothing is arbitrary. It's a nice nod to Pryde of the X-Men.”

“But it is to throw the X-Men back to a time where they're thinking about: What part of this do I want to keep? Was it truly simpler back then, or were we just more naive?” DeMayo continued.

Who are the voice actors for X-Men '97?

The voice actors for the upcoming Marvel animated series X-Men '97 are:

  1. Cal Dodd as Wolverine/Logan
  2. Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm/Ororo Munroe
  3. George Buza as Beast/Henry “Hank” McCoy
  4. Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler/Kurt Wagner
  5. Chris Britton as Mister Sinister/Nathaniel Essex
  6. Ray Chase as Cyclops/Scott Summers
  7. JP Karliak as Morph/Kevin Sydney
  8. Lenore Zann as Rogue/Anna Raven
  9. AJ LoCascio as Gambit/Remy Etienne LeBeau
  10. Holly Chou as Jubilee/Jubilation Lee
  11. Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop/Lucas Bishop
  12. Matthew Waterson as Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr

What is X-Men '97 about?

The official synopsis for the series reads, “X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.”

