X-Men '97 official trailer, voice cast, Disney+ release date unveiled | Watch

Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the official trailer for X-Men ‘97. The upcoming animated series is set for a March premiere. The nostalgic series picks up right after the finale of X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 to 1997. X-Men ’97 essentially acts as a sequel to the classic ‘90s cartoon. Check out the trailer below that will take you back into the OG X-men era. Marvel Studios finally unveil official trailer for X-Men '97 (Marvel)

When will X-Men '97 premiere?

X-Men '97 picks up right after the 1997 finale episode titled Graduation Day, which saw the death of Prof. X or Charles Xavier. The animated series is scheduled to begin airing on March 20 on Disney Plus.

Speaking about the legacy costumes, showrunner Beau DeMayo told Entertainment Weekly, “Every design choice is actually a clue to the storylines we're doing. Nothing is arbitrary. It's a nice nod to Pryde of the X-Men.”

“But it is to throw the X-Men back to a time where they're thinking about: What part of this do I want to keep? Was it truly simpler back then, or were we just more naive?” DeMayo continued.

Who are the voice actors for X-Men '97?

The voice actors for the upcoming Marvel animated series X-Men '97 are:

Cal Dodd as Wolverine/Logan Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm/Ororo Munroe George Buza as Beast/Henry “Hank” McCoy Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler/Kurt Wagner Chris Britton as Mister Sinister/Nathaniel Essex Ray Chase as Cyclops/Scott Summers JP Karliak as Morph/Kevin Sydney Lenore Zann as Rogue/Anna Raven AJ LoCascio as Gambit/Remy Etienne LeBeau Holly Chou as Jubilee/Jubilation Lee Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop/Lucas Bishop Matthew Waterson as Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr

What is X-Men '97 about?

The official synopsis for the series reads, “X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.”