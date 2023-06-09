‘I love you so much’: Selena Gomez admits she is ‘single' during soccer match

A recent TikTok video that has gone viral shows Selena Gomez admitting that she is single. The video shows Gomez sitting as an audience on a field as anight soccer match is played in the background. It is unclear where the game was being played. Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection on March 29, 2023 in New York City (Photo by Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Gomez is heard yelling “I’m single,” followed by "I'm just a little high maintenance!” She then says, “But I love you so much.” It is also unclear whom she addressed the words to.

Gomez has previously had several high profile relationships. She made headlines for her relationship with Nick Jonas in her younger days. She went on to dateJustin Bieber after splitting from Jonas. Gomez and Bieber dated on and off over as many as eight years, before they finally called it quits in 2018. Gomez has also been linked to stars like Zedd, Charlie Puth and The Weeknd over the course of the next few years.

It was also rumored that Gomez recently dated The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart after they were first spotted in January 2023 at a New York City bowling alley. Two months later, in March 2023, she was spotted having dinner with Zayn Malik in New York City.

In June 2021, Gomez spoke to Vogue Australia and revealed how many of her relationship experiences have been bitter. She claimed that she named her beauty line and 2020 album ‘Rare’ reflecting back on the feeling of not being good enough.

"I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I've been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships," she said at the time, adding, "I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal."

She also revealed what she looks forward to and what she would do differently. "I would be very transparent. I don't have room to buffer things that I need or that I want. I think girls can sometimes be scared of that, because we're viewed as crazy or needy or overthinking things or dramatic. I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate. It's just about containing it and channeling it in the right areas," she said.

"But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don't want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists. I'm happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we're going to be doing this forever,” she added.

