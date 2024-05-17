Benny Blanco wants to get married to Selena Gomez and start a family: But I need to get my act together first

Music producer Benny Blanco is madly in love with his girlfriend and pop icon Selena Gomez, and is ready to take his relationship to the next level. In a recent interview, Benny revealed he sees marriage with Selena in near future, and having kids with her. (Also Read: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's relationship has gotten 'very serious'; her friends and family love him: Report) Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez keep documenting their loved up moments on social media.

However, there is one ‘but’ in all this future planning, as the music producer shared that he needs to get his act together first. He got candid about his relationship with Selena and opened up about his marriage plans in an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

Marriage bells ringing

It all started when the radio host started asking Benny about his and Selena’s romance. “It was so crazy,” Benny exclaimed, going on to share that they didn’t realise they were going out on a date when they met to hangout with each other for the first time.

Calling Selena a “forward, coolest, nicest and the sweetest” person, Benny said she asked him if he wants to meet her, and he agreed. That started their love story.

He told Howard about their first Valentine’s Day together last February, where he rented out an entire movie cinema hall and bought all of Selena’s favourite foods. “You’re knocking it out the park. I see love here. I’m predicting marriage,” Howard said.

To which, Benny said, “You and me, both”.

At that moment, Howard pressed further asking Blanco if he had a ring yet, Benny responded with wittiness. “I don’t have anything,” he laughed, adding, “I gotta get my act together”.

The host then asked if he had planned a proposal, a query Benny tried to evade. He didn’t directly answer, but said that their first anniversary around her birthday in July is approaching, for which he has “some really good stuff” planned for Selena.

About having kids

In the same interview, he also expressed his wish to have kids. Talking about the possibility of having kids with Selena, Benny said, “That’s, like, my next goal on the box. I’ve got a lotta god kids, I’ve got a ton of nephews. It’s my thing. I love being around kids”.

Selena and Benny

The couple confirmed their relationship last December before making their public debut as a couple in January at the Emmys.

Selena responded to fans confirming that she was dating Benny. She wrote, “He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts.” A fan pointed out that she was ‘mad’ about the way fans have responded to her relationship news. To that, she said, “Not mad. It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die.”

They attended the Emmys this year, where she was nominated for her work in Only Murders in the Building.