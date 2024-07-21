 Anne Hathaway dances her heart out to Taylor Swift's You Belong With Me at Eras Tour in Germany. Watch | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anne Hathaway dances her heart out to Taylor Swift's You Belong With Me at Eras Tour in Germany. Watch

ByDevansh Sharma
Jul 21, 2024 10:30 AM IST

Actor Anne Hathaway, who was in Germany for a film shoot, rushed to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert there for a wrap-up party.

Anne Hathaway and Taylor Swift fans are glad to know that the former is a Swiftie. The actor attended the popstar's Eras Tour concert in Germany and couldn't help but dance her heart out. (Also Read – The Idea of You, A Family Affair: Why older women reluctantly romance younger, famous men)

Anne Hathaway attended Taylor Swift's Germany concert
Anne Hathaway attended Taylor Swift's Germany concert

Anne is a Swiftie

An X user shared a video from Taylor's Eras Tour concert in Germany, in which she's performing on stage. Anne can be seen dancing her heart out on a raised platform at a distance. She's accompanied by a friend, is wearing a white dress, and is letting her hair down, both literally and figuratively. She's dancing to Taylor's track You Belong With Me.

The user wrote in the caption, “My girl Anne Hathaway is a swiftie. Yesssss!!” In another video, Anne is seen removing her white shirt to dance more freely. “Of course, she is (a Swiftie)! (smile emoji) love Anne, she loves Taylor. The world is a beautiful place,” commented another.

Anne also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of Taylor singing live. She wrote along with it, “Thank you phenomenal, moving, powerful, fearless @taylorswift!! Huge shoutout to the incredible Eras crew!! Best picture-wrap celebration ever (heart with hands emoji) (yellow heart and star eyes emojis).”

What are Anne and Taylor upto?

Anne was last seen in Michael Showalter's Prime Video romantic drama The Idea of You opposite Nicholas Galitzine. She'll be next seen in David Robert Mitchell's sci-fi movie Flowervale Street, alongside Ewan McGregor, and David Lowery's epic Mother Mary.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is currently on her European leg of the Eras Tour. She released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April, which broke multiple Spotify records and became a pop-culture rage. Taylor also dominated the Grammy Awards earlier this year. Her concert film The Eras Tour became the highest-grossing film in the genre, beating Justin Bieber's 2011 hit Never Say Never. Taylor was also declared a billionaire by Forbes. On the personal front, she's been making news for her public affair with ace footballer Travis Kelce.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Anne Hathaway dances her heart out to Taylor Swift's You Belong With Me at Eras Tour in Germany. Watch
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On