Anne Hathaway dances her heart out to Taylor Swift's You Belong With Me at Eras Tour in Germany. Watch

Anne is a Swiftie

An X user shared a video from Taylor's Eras Tour concert in Germany, in which she's performing on stage. Anne can be seen dancing her heart out on a raised platform at a distance. She's accompanied by a friend, is wearing a white dress, and is letting her hair down, both literally and figuratively. She's dancing to Taylor's track You Belong With Me.

The user wrote in the caption, “My girl Anne Hathaway is a swiftie. Yesssss!!” In another video, Anne is seen removing her white shirt to dance more freely. “Of course, she is (a Swiftie)! (smile emoji) love Anne, she loves Taylor. The world is a beautiful place,” commented another.

Anne also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of Taylor singing live. She wrote along with it, “Thank you phenomenal, moving, powerful, fearless @taylorswift!! Huge shoutout to the incredible Eras crew!! Best picture-wrap celebration ever (heart with hands emoji) (yellow heart and star eyes emojis).”

What are Anne and Taylor upto?

Anne was last seen in Michael Showalter's Prime Video romantic drama The Idea of You opposite Nicholas Galitzine. She'll be next seen in David Robert Mitchell's sci-fi movie Flowervale Street, alongside Ewan McGregor, and David Lowery's epic Mother Mary.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is currently on her European leg of the Eras Tour. She released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April, which broke multiple Spotify records and became a pop-culture rage. Taylor also dominated the Grammy Awards earlier this year. Her concert film The Eras Tour became the highest-grossing film in the genre, beating Justin Bieber's 2011 hit Never Say Never. Taylor was also declared a billionaire by Forbes. On the personal front, she's been making news for her public affair with ace footballer Travis Kelce.