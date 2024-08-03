What is Swifties for Harris movement? Here's a sneak peek into the momentum-gaining movement

A support group initiated by superfans of Taylor Swift to support Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential run has gained mass popularity and momentum. The support group powered by Swifties called Swifties4Harris on the micro-blogging site, X, is moving swiftly to gain support for Harris for the upcoming elections. The group was formed the same day US President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential run. Swifties for Harris movement will make sure to get Kamala Harris elected as the next US president.(@taylorswift13/X, @VP/X)

Swifties Movement for Kamala Harris

The day Biden announced his farewell from the run for the next president of America, swifties formed a support group for Harris. The support group was initiated by a 22-year-old fan from Texas called Emerald Medrano who urged fellow swifties from the US to participate more actively in the upcoming elections. On X he wrote, “I feel like us U.S. Swifties should mass organize and help campaign for Kamala Harris and spread how horrendous Project 2025 would be to help get people's butts down to the polls in November. Like if we don't want democracy to end we really need to move and push blue votes."

In the next 10 days, this was followed by a set up of a channel Discord with 300 members, with thousands joining in on social media and receiving word from Harris’s campaign. "Having that support from the Harris campaign is really exciting and fun," Medrano said upon hearing from the VP’s campaign. "I feel really honoured that they acknowledge us as Swifties and what we're doing as good," as reported by ABC News.

The Swifties for Kamala movement has gained power and are now brainstorming on how to use it effectively for their benefit. They have aligned all of their strategies to Swift’s massive tour dates in the US in the upcoming months which will target Louisiana, Indiana and Florida. The campaign events will be aligned to tour dates and the concertgoers will be registered to vote among other plans.

Taylor’s support for the Swifties For Kamala initiative

The Lover’s singer has not yet announced which candidate she will support during the 2024 presidential elections. While the movement is yet to hear from Swift about her endorsement, they believe it will likely be Harris. This is because the singer was vocal about her views and endorsement of Biden during the 2020 elections. She also strongly opposed Trump as she accused him of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" and putting "millions of Americans' lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power."

The movement, however, is not holding their breath for Swift’s announcement and will continue with their plans regardless. Merdano in an interview with ABC News said, “It would obviously be great if Taylor did endorse because we've seen what kind of power she has to mobilize. But I think that that's not what we're waiting for. We have a lot of autonomy as Swifties within our own community to empower ourselves to make action."

Netizens react to Swiftie For Harris movement

As the Swifties for Harris continue to gain attention and followers, people on the internet react to the the support group. A supporter of the initiative on X wrote, “I bet the #Swifties4Harris zoom has the highest attendance. Swifties don’t play. We are global. Multi generational, all races, lgbt and straight. And there is always the possibility that Tay Tay shows up or drops rep or drops a single or drops a sweatshirt. You gotta be there.”

A second user wrote, “On a Zoom call with thousands of women who want to help elect Kamala Harris as our first female President. Oh yeah, Pink and Katie McGrath (Gracie Abram’s mom) has joined us!”

A third user on X wrote, "I need all of the celebrities with ride or die, well established, cult-like and of age fan bases to wake up RIGHT NOW. Like I better see nothing else on music twitter other than #BARBZ4HARRIS #HIVE4HARRIS #SWIFTIES4HARRIS hell, even #OWLS4HARRIS

Another user extended her support to the initiative as she wrote, “WHO MADE THIS LOGO? I would kinda like to do shirts for #Swifties4harris but I don’t want to steal their design. these are rough mock up’s they definitely need resized and placed a bit better. I don’t want to make profit just charge what they cost and organize it.”