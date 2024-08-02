Kamala Harris secures enough votes to clinch Democratic presidential nominee: ‘I am honored’

Kamala Harris has secured enough votes from Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president. The vice president, in a Harris for President campaign call, said: "I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States."(AFP)

The announcement was made by Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison during a call with supporters.

The vice president, in a Harris for President campaign call, stated: “I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States.”

Theonline voting process was scheduled to endonMonday, butHarris broke the threshold to receivethe majority of the delegates' votes.

Confirming that she “will officially accept the nomination next week”, the US VP asserted: “This campaign is about people coming together, fueled by love of country, to fight for the best of who we are.”

Kamala Harris expresses gratitude to her party and excitement for future

Harris thanked Harrison for the announcement, stating that she was “excited” for the future. She further emphasised that the party has got “a lot of work to get there”.

Calling her campaign “people-powered campaign”, she admitted that it would not have been possible for her to reach this point without her party's support and trust. She added that she was “deeply grateful” to her party and supporters.

Addressing the Democratic party’s delegates, state leaders and staff, she noted that their “dedication cannot be overstated”. “We love our country, we believe in the promise of America, and that’s what this campaign is about.”

She mentioned that they will all gather in Chicago, where they will have the chance to commemorate this momentous occasion.

Kamala Harris campaign targets Trump

Harris's campaign accused former President Donald Trump of being “too scared to debate” with the US VP after he asked why he should take part in the debate.

In an interview with Fox Business, Trump was asked if he felt bad about facing Joe Biden in the June debate. In response, Trump said: “Oh, Trump’s you know, not doing the debate.’ It’s the same thing they’ll say now. I mean, right now I say, why should I do a debate? I’m leading in the polls, and everybody knows her. Everybody knows me.”

Reacting to Trump's remark, Cedric Richmond, the co-chair of the Harris campaign, mocked the GOP leader, saying, " Since he talks the talk, he should walk the walk."

Richmond further stated that he should say things on the VP's face on September 10 as she said earlier this week. "She’ll be there waiting to see if he’ll show up."