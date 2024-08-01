Did Donald Trump just mock JD Vance? ‘I’ve always had great respect for him but…’

Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that the selection of Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate “will not have any impact” on the 2024 White House race. Donald Trump said that his choice of JD Vance as his running mate doesn't matter in response to a question about his preparedness. Getty Images; Associated Press

Trump's comments, which were made during a tumultuous interview at the National Association of Black Journalists convention, came after Vance came under fire for a number of previous comments, including his “childless cat ladies” remark against VP Kamala Harris.

As Vance seems to be the vice presidential nominee with the lowest polling numbers in decades, Trump refused to say if the Ohio Senator would be well-prepared to serve as US vice president should they win the November battle.

Stressing that he has always “had great respect” for Vance, the GOP presidential candidate said, “but…Historically, the vice president — in terms of the election — does not have any impact. I mean, virtually no impact.”

“Historically, the choice of the vice president makes no difference. You're voting for the president,” the former President added.

Regarding the “maybe” exception if a vice presidential pick counts, Trump pointed to Lyndon Johnson's ascension to the presidency following the killing of John F. Kennedy, but he clarified that this is “not for vote reasons but for political reasons.”

Democrats react on Trump's remarks

The ex-president further praised Vance, calling him “outstanding in every way.” In addition, Trump stated that the Ohio Senator was a top choice for him because “he's a very strong believer in work and the working man and woman.”

Democrats quickly seized the opportunity to react to Trump's comments. “The American people already knew JD Vance wasn't fit to lead, and now it's clear Donald Trump agrees with them,” stated Alex Floyd, a spokesperson for Democratic National Committee in a statement.

Meanwhile, social media users gave a mixed response to the ex-President's comments.

“Oh he really regrets picking JD Vance,” one X user wrote.

“Ha! Next Trump will say, I hardly know that guy Vance, don’t think I ever met him. #TrumpGhosting,” a second user reacted.

A third user wrote: “Clearly he’s trying to distance himself from the flawed JD Vance pick.” while another user chimed in, “It’s a fact. The office of Vice-President is relatively powerless unless they play a role as the deciding vote in the Senate.”