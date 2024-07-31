MSNBC analyst Molly Jong-Fast locks X account after being labelled ‘true evil’ over outrageous remark against JD Vance

MSNBC political analyst Molly Jong-Fast surprisingly locked her X (formerly Twitter) account after launching scathing against Ohio Senator JD Vance for his “childless cat lady” remarks against Democrats, including US Vice President Kamala Harris. Molly Jong-Fast received severe backlash following her controversial remark against Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance.(MSNBC)

Molly received severe backlash following her controversial remark against GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump's running mate Vance. She claimed on ‘Morning Joe’ that Vance only wants “white children in America” and his perspective is authoritarian and racist.

“What's interesting is that this is this natalism that comes from an authoritarian playbook, right?” she stated.

“That there needs to be more white children, right? That's the idea – that this is about great replacement theory racism, right? This is what this is. So don't misunderstand it for him wanting more children. He wants a certain kind of racist thing,” the MSNBC anchor continued.

JD Vance's campaign claps back at Molly

Molly Jong-Fast's remarks drew harsh criticism from Vance's campaign and netizens on social media.

Vance is married to Usha Vance, a lawyer in the United States and a daughter of Indian immigrants for for “trash comment”. Notably, the couple shares three biracial children.

Speaking to Daily Mail, he said: “These disgusting attacks are a reminder that the leftwing media will stop at nothing to smear any Republican that they deem a threat to their radical agenda.”

“It's because of vile attacks like this that most Americans have lost faith in the establishment media to report the news fairly.”

Meanwhile, the MSNBC commentator Jonathan Lemire brought up the fact that more Americans are deliberately opting not to have children and said that Vance has been “politically damaged” by the resurfacing of the 2021 comments.

Backing Vance, one X user commented, “JD Vance wants only white children in America so much that she married a woman of color and had biracial kids.”

Chadwick Moore, a biographer for Tucker Carlson, claimed on X that Wacko from MSNBC stated that JD Vance want more “white children.” “Which I guess is why he married an Indian woman and has biracial kids?”

“Jong-Fast's claim is 'probably news to Sen. Vance's wife Usha, a first generation Indian-American, and their biracial kids,” quipped Heritage Action Communications Director Cody Sargent.

“White nepo baby goes on MSNBC and says a veteran married to an Indian lady with mixed race children only wants White children in the country. This is what rot fuels the progressive brain,” Erick Erickson, conservative radio host, wrote on X.

Reacting to his post, one follower commented, “Molly is truly evil. Evil looks like destruction for the sake of it, and that is her specialty.”

In order to protect herself from the flood of negative responses, Molly locked down her X account.

The Ohio Senator has drawn criticism for disparaging remarks he made about the Democratic Party in a resurfaced 2021 interview.

In the interview, Vance stated, “We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Vance has stood by his statements and said that the left is misinterpreting them.