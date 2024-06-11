MSNBC's Rachel Maddow says she's ‘worried’ Trump will send her to ‘camps’ if reelected

Rachel Maddow is “worried” Donald Trump will send her to “camps” intended for illegal migrants if reelected as president. The MSNBC host, who is famed for being outspoken about her anti-Trump stance, expressed her concerns to CNN on Monday. The 51-year-old TV host claimed that the presumptive GOP nominee would weaponise the government and deploy the military to muster illegal immigrants, should he emerge victorious in November. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 'worried' Donald Trump will send her to 'camps' should he be reelected

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow fears Trump will send her to ‘camps’

“I'm worried about the country broadly if we put someone in power who is openly avowing that he plans to build camps to hold millions of people and to ‘root out’ what he’s described in subhuman terms as his ‘enemy from within.’ Again, history is helpful here,” Maddow said.

She continued, “He’s not joking when he says this stuff, and we’ve seen what happens when people take power proclaiming that kind of agenda,” adding, “For that matter, what convinces you that these massive camps he’s planning are only for migrants? I’m worried about me — but only as much as I’m worried about all of us.”

As recent polls hinted at Trump's potential victory over Joe Biden, Democrats have raised serious concerns about his administration. “When Trump invokes the Insurrection Act to deploy the US military against civilians on his first day in office, do you think he then rescinds the order on day two?” Maddow asked.

Rachel Maddow draws heat from Trump supporters

Following Maddow's remarks about the potential Trump administration, MAGA activists and Republican party supporters flocked to social media to express their discontentment. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “Maddow has perpetuated many (if not all) of the hoaxes that have torn at the fabric of our society. How many people died because the pharma companies were protected and promoted by MSNBC?”

Another wrote, “They literally just applauded Hilary suggesting they send Trump supporters into camps. This is ridiculous.” Meanwhile, activist Ryan Fournier said, “This is so stupid and nothing more than ginning up fear of something that will never happen. Seek help, Rachel.”