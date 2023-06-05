Home / World News / Fiery clash at Trucon 2023: Rachel Maddow and Max Blumenthal spar over Steele Dossier and Russian Bounties

Fiery clash at Trucon 2023: Rachel Maddow and Max Blumenthal spar over Steele Dossier and Russian Bounties

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jun 05, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Fiery clash between Rachel Maddow and Max Blumenthal stuns the internet as he challenges her coverage of Steele Dossier and Russian bounties.

A fiery exchange between MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and blogger Max Blumenthal has taken the internet by storm. The incident occurred during Maddow's keynote speech at Trucon 2023, held in Washington D.C. on June 2. Blumenthal, known for his controversial views and affiliation with pro-Russian propaganda, seized the opportunity to challenge Maddow's coverage of the Steele Dossier and the alleged Russian bounties.

Fiery clash at Trucon 2023: Rachel Maddow and Max Blumenthal spar over Steele Dossier and Russian bounties, sparking controversy.(Twitter)
Fiery clash at Trucon 2023: Rachel Maddow and Max Blumenthal spar over Steele Dossier and Russian bounties, sparking controversy.(Twitter)

As Maddow addressed the audience, Blumenthal approached the stage, accusing her of promoting the discredited Steele Dossier, which claimed connections between former President Donald Trump and the Kremlin. He also lambasted her for reporting on Russian bounties paid to Taliban leaders, a claim that U.S. Intelligence later stated had no conclusive evidence. The confrontation quickly escalated as Blumenthal questioned Maddow's accountability for perpetuating what he deemed to be lies.

The video capturing the tense encounter has gone viral, amassing over 1.3 million views and receiving more than 14,700 likes since its release. Maddow's reaction, though composed, indicated her disapproval of Blumenthal's actions. The crowd expressed their mixed feelings, with some voicing complaints and boos.

Blumenthal's controversial online presence has raised eyebrows, as he has contributed to The Grayzone, a website accused of promoting pro-Russian narratives and content sympathetic to authoritarian regimes. He has also made appearances on Russian-state-owned news outlets RT and Sputnik. These affiliations further fueled the heated exchange between Blumenthal and Maddow, with Blumenthal calling her speech "boring and paranoid."

Interestingly, Blumenthal didn't stop with his confrontation with Maddow. In a separate video from the same event, he challenged a panel on the bombing activities of Lockheed Martin, a sponsor of Trucon. He questioned whether non-binary U.S. Navy divers were responsible for an explosion at the Nord Stream pipeline, an incident that remains shrouded in mystery.

Critics have accused The Grayzone of questionable journalistic practices, with the founder of Bellingcat, Elliot Higgins, questioning the credibility of an article on the website. Blumenthal's outlet has also faced criticism for downplaying China's alleged human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority, despite reports by Human Rights Watch and others.

The confrontation between Maddow and Blumenthal has brought to light the ongoing debates surrounding media coverage, disinformation, and accountability. As the video continues to circulate online, it serves as a reminder of the challenges journalists face in an era of heightened polarization and conflicting narratives.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out