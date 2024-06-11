Donald Trump gives his ‘complete’ endorsement to ‘absolutely terrible candidate’; Who is she?

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday took a U-turn after he endorsed "a strong conservative voice for South Carolina’s first Congressional District". Ahead of Tuesday's statewide primary, Trump urged the voters to support Nancy Mace, whom he previously lambasted as an “absolutely terrible candidate.”(AFP)

Taking to Truth Social, Trump hailed Mace for working hard campaigning across South Carolina in support of their record-breaking win.

“In Congress, she is fighting to Secure the Border, Strengthen our Military, Support our Veterans, Uphold the Rule of Law, Stop Political Weaponization, and Protect and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment," the 77-year-old former president continued.

“Congresswoman Nancy Mace has my Complete and Total Endorsement! South Carolina, Get out to Vote TOMORROW!”

During the 2022 midterm elections, Trump refused to support Mace due to what the former president saw as treachery during the January 6 Capitol riot.

Trump vs Nancy Mace: Here's what went wrong

Following the Capitol riot, Mace in interview to CNN called out Trump and sought to hold him accountable, a month after stating that “everything that he’s worked for … his entire legacy, was wiped out yesterday.”

Clapping back at Mace, Trump chose not to back her in 2022 race, chastising her as an “absolutely terrible candidate”. He even went on to call her the “disloyal” GOP leader.

One year after facing the backlash from Trump, the South Carolina representative allegedly fired a shot at the Trump's supporters behind a curtain.

Mace, one of eight Republican legislators who voted to remove former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in October, arrived at the Capitol wearing a white T-shirt adorned with a scarlet "A" days later.

According to Slate, she grumbled to her team that those who didn't realise her unusual clothing was a reference to "The Scarlet Letter" were most likely "Trump voters."

However, the tables turned in January 2024, when Mace endorsed Trump, writing on X that “I don't see eye to eye perfectly with any candidate.”

Justifying her support for the expected 2024 Republican presidential contender, She added, "And until now I’ve stayed out of it. But the time has come to unite behind our nominee."

Last month, an Emerson College/The Hill poll revealed Mace leading her top GOP primary opponent by a significant margin. But she did not achieve 50% support in the survey. Moreover, if she cannot collect at least half the vote against former South Carolina state official Catherine Templeton om Tuesday, the congresswoman will move to a rerun on June 25 between the top two primary-vote-getting candidates.