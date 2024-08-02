Kamala Harris' husband Dough Emhoff creates online buzz with his thirst trap merch launch: ‘White boy of the month’

Kamala Harris, the presumed Democratic Party presidential nominee, has intensified her campaign against Republican rival candidate Donald Trump ahead of the November elections. While the former President questioned whether Harris is Indian or Black and Vance bashed her with “childless cat ladies” remark, the US VP's family, be it her husband or two step kids, have stood like a strong pillar of support for the US VP amid the “baseless” attacks. Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, who tied the knot with Harris in 2014 after a year of courtship, unveiled the 2024 campaign merchandise, featuring a photo of him at 20 years old with thick brown hair and a blue Laguna Beach T-shirt.(AP/Harris Official Store)

On Thursday, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who tied the knot with Harris in 2014 after a year of courtship, unveiled the 2024 campaign merchandise, featuring a photo of him at 20 years old with thick brown hair and a blue Laguna Beach T-shirt.

“Kamala's campaign team tells me you liked this photo so much they made merch out of it,” Emhoff wrote on X, with a link to the Harris official store.

“You wanted them, you got ‘em. Use the code DOUG for 20% off, but don’t tell them I told you that,” he added.

The throwback image of Emhoff was first posted by him in 2020 with a caption“#MeAt20.”

Earlier in July, Emhoff's picture went viral on social media after one netizen wrote: “I need Gen z to see this picture of Kamala’s husband in the 80s and make him TikTok’s white boy of the month.” The post immediately garnered over 2.2 million views, prompting Emhoff to announce the new merchandise.

According to the store, Harris' supporters and Emhoff fans can choose from four different items -- a $32 “Throwback Doug” tank or tee, a $20 “Throwback Doug” mug or $6 sticker two-pack.

“Looks like a future First Gentleman to me,” the product description on the website states. It informed that all the purchase will be donated to the Harris Victory Fund.

Social media reacts to Emhoff's merch drop

In response to the merchandise release, one fan remarked on X that she would be “getting the mug to quench my thirst”, while another commented that they “might need to go with the First Dude throwback tank.”

A third person said, “I have never felt this directly marketed to in my entire lifetime.”

“As a non-Jewish woman who long ago married a nice Jewish boy from New Jersey (still friends with him and his second wife 45 years after we divorced), I feel this merch was made specifically for me and my credit card is about to melt down! Thanks for giving us what we need!” the fourth user reacted.

Harris' husband caught huge attention in America after she was chosen as Joe Biden's vice president in November 2020. Several of Harris' supporters started calling him “Wife Guy” for his steadfast support to her political career.

And now some netizens have started saying that he will become the “First Wife Guy” if Harris wins the 2024 White House race.