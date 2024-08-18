Doja Cat and Stranger Things star Joseph dating? Unlikely duo with dramatic history spotted in London

Doja Cat and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn have sparked dating rumours after repeatedly being spotted together at Dingwalls in Camden, London. A hazy picture of the unlikely pair doing numbers on social media has fanned the speculative fire. Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn spotted together on a date in London.

While confirmations from either side of the conversation are awaited, this unexpected match-up isn't as shocking as some would think. The celeb duo share a bizarrely dramatic history with Quinn's Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp caught in the middle.

In 2022, her virtual chat with Schnapp made headlines as the 19-year-old actor released their Instagram text chain on TikTok, inciting a short-lived beef between him and the rapper.

Doja Cat's brief feud with Noah Schnapp while trying to get Joseph Quinn to “hit her up”

Trying her luck at the time to get together with Quinn, Doja told Schnapp that she fancied A Quiet Place: Day One actor. Telling him to ask Joseph to “hit her up,” the singer also tried getting the scoop on his dating life.

However, with Schnapp ultimately leaking those chats on the internet, Doja bashed his actions as “degrading” and “super embarrassing.” While there's no way of knowing yet if the disgraceful exchange ever helped her directly connect with Quinn, the poetic plot twist has resulted in an intriguing development two years later.

According to The Sun, the pair was not only seen at the live music and comedy venue in Camden, but also out on a “cosy” date in a London pub.

Eye-witnesses who caught their sighting at the Coach & Horses pub in Soho said, “It very much looked like they were together.”

“They were acting like a couple. He held his arm around her then she put her arm around him.”

The source added that Quinn even “kissed her on the head at one point.”

“It was just them together, deep in conversation for ages."

The “Paint the Town Red” singers also appeared to be “puffing on a vape and looked really happy.”

In February, Doja Cat and her comedian ex-boyfriend of almost a year, J Cyrus, parted ways.

The "Say So" singer performed at a London show last month. Joseph Quinn was reportedly in the audience.