Kanye West and Bianca Censori roll up to Trump rally in Tesla Cybertruck: Beverly Hills crowd goes wild!

Kanye West is still riding behind Trump. The controversial hip-hop ramped up quite the commotion in Beverly Hills on Saturday, August 17, when he surprisingly drove up to a MAGA rally with his wife Bianca Censori in his Tesla Cybertruck. Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori make a surprise appearance at a Trump rally in Beverly Hills on Saturday, August 17.

Catching up with a group of supporters rallying for the former president's re-election bid, carrying a significant amount of “Make America Great Again” paraphernalia, the “Vultures” album-maker stopped on the side of the road to greet the people who visibly pledged their allegiance to Donald Trump.

His presence at the rally also made waves online, as his surprise appearance went viral on TikTok. As soon as the pro-Trump group realised that Ye was behind the wheel, they gathered around his card and started cheering him on. The crowd indeed went wild, with fans instantly pulling out their phones to capture the unexpected blink-it-and-you-miss-it moment.

West's wife Bianca was settled in the passenger seat, but she didn't seem as enthusiastic about interacting with the crowd as her husband was. While Kanye indulged the fans in a momentary interaction, she locked her gaze straight ahead. Fortunately for her, Kanye soon drove off the scene.

Also read | On-set drama: It Ends With Us insider rips ‘effortlessly rude’ Blake Lively, ‘performative feminist’ Justin Baldoni

Is Kanye West pro-Trump?

The hip-hop mogul has long been known for supporting Trump since 2018. However, he infamously swore against riding along with his campaign and claimed to have taken the “red hat off” in 2020. At the time, he also showed interest in running for President, stating that if he won the election, he would model the White House in the image of the land in “Black Panther.” “Let's get back to Wakanda,” he said, per The Associated Press.

In 2021, he again hopped back on the Trump train. As paparazzi caught up with him at an airport in February, he almost seemed shocked when the media asked him if he was still Team Trump.

“Yeah, of course, it's Trump all day. What you talking 'bout? You know what it is.”

Also read | Starliner astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's families speak out about their ‘stranded’ status

Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes also sat down for dinner with the former president in 2022 at his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago. Now, his appearance at the Beverly Hills rally speaks volumes for itself.

Kanye could have just been out for a long drive and chanced upon the rally. After all, the rapper reportedly lives with Bianca Censori in a West Hollywood apartment in Los Angeles, which boasts amenities such as a rooftop cafe, valet, 24-hour concierge service, heated pool, bar, lounge area and private cinema, according to DailyMail.com.