Starliner astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's families speak out about their ‘stranded’ status

The Boeing Starliner carried astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to space on June 5 for its inaugural test mission. At this point, it's no news that the project has faced its share of setbacks, grappling with helium leaks and thruster failures. The brunt has inevitably been bore by the astronauts who've now been docked at the International Space Station for months. (FILES) NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore (R) and Suni Williams, wearing Boeing spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center for Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida to board the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for the Crew Flight Test launch, on June 5, 2024. (AFP)

All recent headlines regarding mission updates have largely revolved around NASA shutting down speculations about the duo being “stranded” in space. Having repeatedly maintained that they can return as and when needed, the space agency has only delayed their Earth returns. However, there's barely been any focus on what their families are going through.

Although it's not unheard of for astronauts to be at the centre of long-term space missions, the biggest red flag about the Starliner crisis is that Williams and Butchmore were initially meant to stay in space for only about a week.

While the pair is said to be “doing great” and presumably embarked on the mission prepared for potential risks, NASA has now further delayed their homecoming.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the American space agency disclosed that it will make a more definite decision about the astronauts' return by the end of August, possibly extending their stay until 2025.

In the meantime, their families have also finally spoken up about the ongoing experience. While the rest of the world seems to be stuck in limbo about Williams and Wilmore's return, their families, more accustomed and mentally prepared for the situation, are used to these kinds of hiccups on the road.

Starliner astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore's families discuss their delayed return to Earth

“You know, we sort of don't expect him until February,” Butch Wilmore's wife, Deanna Wilmore, told Knoxville, Tenn. TV Station WVLT in a recent interview. “February or March.”

She added, “He just takes it knowing the Lord's in control and that since the Lord's in control of it, that he's content where he is.”

As for how she's dealing with the situation, Wilmore's wife responded, “You just sort of roll with it and expect the unexpected.”

On the other hand, Suni Williams' husband, Michael Williams, told The Wall Street Journal last week that his wife is presumably not disappointed in spending more time up at the ISS. “That's her happy place.”

Another rescue tour is also being considered at NASA. Although Boeing would be reluctant to have Williams and Wilmore come back in SpaceX suits, the second option, other than swiftly carrying out repairs, is for the duo to hitch a ride on the Elon Musk company's Crew Dragon.

At present, the astronauts are all booked and busy conducting experiments and helping with maintenance. In the meantime, they're also staying in touch with their families as Butch's loved ones said he Facetimes them regularly.

“It is so cool. He gives us a lot of Earth views,” Wilmore's 19-year-old daughter Daryn said. "I especially like seeing the sunset."