Seattle horror: Footage shows ‘erratic’ man walking home with girlfriend before he did THIS

A woman walking back home from the grocery store with her boyfriend was allegedly brutally killed by him in Seattle, police say per Fox 13. He is said to have later abandoned her body at the residence. Seattle police say Zoey Suyun He, 26, was killed by her boyfriend, Andy Chu, at his flooded Lake City townhome. Although he walked from the scene, the woman's body was discovered later when the neighbours noticed water pouring out his house.

According to King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, 26-year-old Andy Chu confessed to killing his girlfriend Zoey Suyun He. She was reportedly visiting him from Hawaii over the past weekend.

What is now being deemed a chilling footage from a neighbour's security camera shows Chu and Suyun He walking back home with groceries in hand on August 9.

The case grew tense when Chu was seen leaving the place alone the next day. He was caught on camera again, pulling something out from under his t-shirt. Whatever the item, it seemed to be wrapped in a towel, the outlet reported.

Prosecutors said that Chu allegedly twisted her neck and then held her underwater in a bathtub. According to KOMO News, an autopsy also revealed that the nurse suffered blunt force trauma to her head, face, neck, chest and limbs. Moreover, a gold ball was found stuck in her throat.

Supposedly after the incident, Chu's friends accompanied him to a hospital as he seemed to be acting “erratically," displayed “psychotic behaviour.”

A day later, on August 10, neighbours reported that water was dripping out of Chu's townhome. This is when law enforcement officials ultimately discovered the woman's body in the flooded residence. The 26-year-old woman was on her back, covered in blood. Prosecutors also said there was a cut on her throat with “an ice pack on her throat and a small block behind her neck, supporting her head.”

After allegedly killing his girlfriend, the Seattle man also assaulted another ER nurse. He is said to have groped the woman's breasts and tried “to pull her head down by hooking the back of her neck.” He was arrested at the University of Washington Medical Centre last Sunday.

Suspected killer confesses to brutal murder of girlfriend and being high on drugs

In his confession to the police, Chu, who was supposedly high on drugs while killing his girlfriend, said “he thought he may have killed” Suyun He. Upon his arrest at the hospital, he also told cops that he had taken two “molly” pills and smoked marijuana during his time with his girlfriend.

Chu added, he had “a memory of choking her, twisting her neck, holding her down underwater in the tub.” He claimed he thought he broke He's neck and could remember her “bleeding from her nose.”

Now charged with murder in the first degree and first degree assault for assaulting the nurse, Chu said he tried to revive his girlfriend by doing what seemed right at the moment despite its absurdity, “including sprinkling the Acai powder all over her” and “placing a ball similar to a golf ball in her mouth to fix her jaw.”

Suyun He is believed to have been killed between August 9 and August 10 as that was when her boyfriend and suspected killer last left the house.

According to KHON, Chu told the authorities that he had been dating Suyun He since January. Originally from China, his girlfriend was employed at the Hawaii State Capitol during the 2022 legislative session. She had just arrived from Hawaii before she was killed. Both Suyun He and Chu attended the same high school in the US state.

With Chu's bail set at $5 million, he is next scheduled to appear in court on August 28.