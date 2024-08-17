Time travel? New York Instagram model confesses what caused her to kill 2 people in Miami crash

A glamorous social media model from New York was arrested after speeding and causing a three-car crash in downtown Miami, killing two people last week. 24-year-old Maecee Marie Lathers has now confessed to police that she was driving her white Mercedes vehicle under the influence of “pink cocaine,” a party drug infamously connected to disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. Maecee Marie Lathers, 24, confessed to have been driving under the influence of Pink Cocaine or tusi on August 10 when she caused a three-way car crash, killing two people in downtown Miami.(Video snap from CBS Miami)

Lathers appeared before a judge on Friday. WPLG reported that police confirmed she ran a red light, crashing into a black Range Rover on the day of the accident. Florida 11th Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer added that the woman also tried to flee the scene and would've succeeded in doing so if it wasn't for the bystanders in the vicinity who grabbed her on Saturday, August 10.

Reportedly being held on a $140,000 bond, Maecee Marie is facing multiple felony charges. If the bond is paid, she would be put on house arrest with a “No Driving Order.”

In her shocking confession, Maecee further made the admission that she felt like she had travelled through time. This was presumably the party drug talking. “Pink Cocaine” aka 2C is a synthetic concoction linked to a Venezuelan gang taking over the New York City drug scene.

“She advised she was under the influence of ”2C" a known party drug and that she was from the future and had a crystal ball," the Florida judge relayed the details from a police report.

Also read | New York doctor died from food allergy at Disney World; company says it cannot be sued due to ‘terms and conditions’

Who all were hurt in the Miami accident caused by Maecee Marie Lathers driving under the influence of Pink Cocaine?

The victims of the Miami car crash include a Suzuki driver, identified as Abraham Ismael. He had to be removed from the vehicle and ultimately died at Jackson Memorial Vehicle, the arrest report stated.

Additionally, Ismael's wife, Juanita Hernandez, who was in the front passenger seat, was hospitalised and survived the accident. Her husband was reportedly driving her to work when the crash killed him and a third rear passenger in the car.

The Range Rover's 24-year-old driver is also said to have survived in the aftermath of the crash, but incurred minor injuries.

According to New York Post, police found Maecee vomitting when she admitted to have been on drugs. Though originally from Fort Plain, New York, she has reportedly been living in Florida since 2022.

Also read | Skai Jackson domestic violence case update: Disney alum won't face charges after arrest; here's why

Instagram model faces felony charges

The Instagram model was charged with four counts of driving without a license resulting in death or serious injury and four counts of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death or serious injuries. She has also been labelled a “potential flight risk” due to the felony charges.

On top of that, Judge Mindy Glazer called her “an absolute danger to the community.”

“She’s an absolute danger to the community based on killing or driving when she shouldn’t have been in a car and she’s clearly impaired based on her statements,” Glazer noted. “And if it wasn’t for the citizens or witnesses nearby who stopped her, she would have completely fled.”

Maecee Marie's Instagram has 11,000 followers.