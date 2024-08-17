Skai Jackson domestic violence case update: Disney alum won't face charges after arrest; here's why

Skai Jackson will reportedly not be facing any charges following her arrest in suspicion of domestic battery. The former Disney Channel star, who played Zuri in the series Jessie and Bunk'd, was taken into custody on Friday, August 9, while at Universal Studios Hollywood for allegedly pushing her boyfriend twice. Law enforcement officials deemed her the “primary aggressor” in supposed fight against her partner after reviewing camera footage. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Skai Jackson attends Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to a new report by TMZ, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office have rejected the domestic violence case, maintaining there isn't enough evidence for a trial to begin. They also said they can't file charges against her because Jackson has no criminal history. Additionally, her boyfriend, the alleged victim in the case, has no injuries and has even refused to cooperate with prosecutors, leaving nothing to build on further in the case.

What do we know about Skai Jackson and her boyfriend's altercation on August 9

The detective handling the case previously also told Fox News Digital that while the couple didn't deny the happenings of the incident, they attempted to downplay it. Moreover, sources informed TMZ that while being questioned about the incident, Skai not only denied anything being serious, but also maintained that they were happily engaged and expecting a baby together.

In their initial steps to curb the situation, security detained both Jackson and her boyfriend at Universal CityWalk until officers responded to the scene. The 22-year-old Jessie alum was ultimately booked for misdemeanour spousal battery around 6:30 pm local time. She was released from custody a few hours after the arrest after posting a $20,000 bond.

While the case seems to have been dropped per the latest update, her arraignment was initially scheduled for October 11 at Van Nuys Superior Court.

Who is Skai Jackson's boyfriend?

Not much is known about Jackson's boyfriend. However, eagle-eyed fans previously noticed her “boyfriend reveal” on Snapchat. While Skai initially blurred out his face, fans continued snooping around. The Urbanoire reported that fans somehow tried to track him down on social media through his tattoos. Her alleged boo was possibly a scammer and involved in money laundering. It turns out he supposedly also deactivated his Instagram account after fans found his page.