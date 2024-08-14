Disney alum Skai Jackson arrested for domestic battery after fight with boyfriend

Skai Jackson was arrested last week on suspicion of domestic battery after an alleged fight with her boyfriend. The former Disney Channel star is now facing a potential misdemeanour charge following a domestic incident at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles on August 9. Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly fighting with her boyfriend last week (Instagram/ Skai Jackson)

Former Disney star Skai Jackson arrested after fight with boyfriend

The 22-year-old actress was deemed the “primary aggressor” by law enforcement after authorities responded to the incident that took place on Friday at around 5:10 pm.

“Based on the initial investigation, it was determined Ms Jackson was the primary aggressor and was arrested for misdemeanour spousal battery,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

In the surveillance footage, Jackson, who is best known for her role in the sitcom Jesse, was seen pushing her boyfriend two times, according to Page Six. However, she was released just hours after being transported to a police station in West Hollywood.

Meanwhile, her case was passed on to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, where it will be determined if any charges will be pressed. “The investigation is ongoing and will be sent to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing,” the spokesperson added.

Despite the authorities going forward with an investigation, both Jackson and her boyfriend have denied getting engaged in a physical altercation. The Liv and Maddie star reportedly claimed that they are happily engaged and expecting a baby, per the outlet.

Though Jackson has yet to speak publicly about the arrest, she took to social media to share photos of herself at a red carpet-event just days after the incident. “Thank you @variety,” she captioned the Instagram post, which features her posing while wearing a chic black dress.