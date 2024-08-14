Raygun accused of scoring zero points at Olympics ‘on purpose’ as netizens call Holy Molly more ‘skilled’

Australian breakdancer Dr. Rachael Gunn, known by her stage name “Raygun,” has been accused of scoring zero points at the Paris Olympics 2024 “on purpose.” The 36-year-old dancer's Olympic debut has been nothing short of a controversy, with netizens comparing her performance with Holly Chapman, who lost the Olympic spot to Gunn. Amid the growing debate about her poor performance, social media is abuzz with claims that the World Championship was rigged. Paris 2024 Olympics - Breaking - B-Girls Round Robin - La Concorde 1, Paris, France - August 09, 2024. Raygun of Australia in action. (REUTERS)

Raygun accused of scoring zero points ‘on purpose’

Recently, professor Megan Davis, pro vice chancellor of the University of New South Wales, called out Gunn for being “disrespectful” towards other competitors by deliberately underperforming. The Australian academic became a controversial Olympic figure after losing all three round-robin battles 18-0, 18-0, 18-0 against the USA, France and Lithuania.

“Getting zero points on purpose in three rounds for an academic study subsidized by the taxpayer both at a university and Olympic level isn’t funny and isn’t ‘having a go’,” Davis said on social media. “(It’s) disrespectful to other competitors. I’m glad most Aussies aren’t buying the Kool-Aid,” she continued, adding, “Affluent, comfortable life, educated, not a care in the world, nothing matters really, what fun, what a fun Aussie gal, chortle chortle,” per New York Post.

Internet says Holy Molly deserved to be in Olympics instead of Raygun

As the debate surrounding Raygun's poor performance intensified on social media, netizens began wondering if the Olympic qualifier competition was rigged. Molly Chapman, who lost to Gunn at the World Championships, has been deemed more “skilled” than the latter. Shortly after the Olympics breakdancing event, footage of Chapman, AKA Holy Molly's performance, started making rounds on social media, with several users claiming that Gunn won solely because her husband was one of the judges.

“Aussie media refuses to say that her husband was the judge for the 'competition' she 'won'... Taxpayer funded holiday to Paris,” wrote one user on YouTube. “She placed at every competition she entered...the fix was in...Simple when Gunns husband was one of the judges, and she and her husband oversaw the qualification process. She placed at every competition she entered...the fix was in...,” a second user commented. Meanwhile, a third said, “The corruption is real with this one.”