Paris Olympics 2024: Unforgettable moments that made us laugh, cry, get inspired and ticked all the right boxes

1. Armand Duplantis's record-breaking vault

Armand "Mondo" Duplantis, the Swedish pole-vaulter, once again cemented his legendary status in the sport by setting a new world record. At Stade de France, Duplantis soared to a height of 6.25 meters, surpassing his previous record. This remarkable feat was his ninth world record and earned him the gold medal, defending his title from Tokyo 2020. The electric atmosphere in the stadium, coupled with the crowd's chants, made this a moment that will be remembered as one of the greatest in Olympic history.

2. Simone Biles' triumphant return

Simone Biles' comeback at Paris 2024 was nothing short of extraordinary. After withdrawing from several events at Tokyo 2020 due to mental health challenges, Biles returned to the Olympics with the goal of redemption, winning three gold medals and one silver. Biles led the U.S. team to gold, won individual gold in the all-around and vault, and claimed silver in the floor exercise. Her comeback is one of the ages, overcoming mental health challenges to becoming one of the most celebrated athletes of the Games.

3. Julien Alfred's historic victory for Saint Lucia

Julien Alfred made history for Saint Lucia by winning the country's first-ever Olympic medal. In the women's 100m final, Alfred blazed through the Stade de France, clocking 10.72 seconds to secure gold. Her victory was a momentous occasion for her Caribbean nation, as she held off pre-race favourite Sha'Carri Richardson, who took silver.

4. Zhou Yaqin's cute medal moment

China's Zhou Yaqin, an 18-year-old gymnast, captured hearts worldwide with an unscripted moment during the medal ceremony for the women's balance beam event. After winning the silver medal, Zhou noticed her Italian counterparts, Alice D'Amato and Manila Esposito, biting their medals. Zhou, unfamiliar with the tradition, quickly followed suit, creating a viral moment that embodied innocence and joy. This will be an Olympic debut she will never forget.

5. Vinesh Phogat's upset victory

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat delivered one of the biggest surprises of the Games. Phogat advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s freestyle 50kg at the Paris 2024 Olympics after a thrilling 7-5 victory over Ukraine's Oksana Livach. Phogat led 2-0 early on, but Oksana fought back with five points. In the final 20 seconds, Phogat secured four quick points to clinch the win. Earlier, Phogat stunned reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2, ending Susaki's 82-match unbeaten streak. This victory was the first time Susaki had been defeated in an international competition.

6. Rebeca Andrade's golden floor routine

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade closed out her Olympic campaign in Paris with a gold medal in the women's floor exercise, marking the first time she had claimed this title on the international stage. Andrade's performance was exceptional, and the moment was made even more special by the gesture from Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, who bowed to her on the podium. This all-black podium was a historic first in gymnastics, celebrating the excellence of Andrade, Biles, and Chiles. However, the moment was bittersweet, as Chiles was later stripped of her bronze medal due to a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

7. Arshad Nadeem's historic gold for Pakistan

In a groundbreaking achievement for Pakistan, javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters. Nadeem's victory not only secured Pakistan's first Olympic gold since 1992 but also set a new Olympic record. His journey from a country with limited resources for track and field athletes to the top of the Olympic podium is inspiring. Nadeem's win was celebrated across Pakistan and was a historic moment for South Asia, as India's Neeraj Chopra, the reigning champion, took silver.

8. Huang Yaqiong's double celebration

Chinese badminton player Huang Yaqiong experienced a double celebration in Paris in 2024. After winning the mixed doubles title with her partner Zheng Siwei, Huang was surprised by a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Liu Yuchen. The proposal, which took place at La Chapelle Arena, added a romantic touch to Huang's Olympic victory. This moment was a sweet end to a successful campaign for Huang, who now holds both an Olympic gold medal and a diamond ring.

9. Snoop Dogg's Olympic side quests

American rapper Snoop Dogg became an unexpected star at the Paris Olympics, attending numerous events and providing commentary for NBC. His enthusiasm for the Games and his interactions with athletes, including a swim lesson with Michael Phelps, made him a fan favorite. Snoop's presence added a unique flavour to the Games, demonstrating that Olympic magic can happen both on and off the field of play.

10. Yusuf Dikec's viral coolness

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec became a social media sensation with his laid-back demeanour during the mixed team 10m air pistol event. Dikec, who won a silver medal, eschewed the high-tech gear of his competitors, instead opting for a casual pose with his non-shooting hand tucked into his pocket. This image quickly went viral, and Dikec's cool, nonchalant style was widely celebrated. His approach, combined with his success, made him one of the most talked-about athletes of the Games.