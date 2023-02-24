Enter the world of Spy x Family at Universal Studios Japan's latest attraction

Universal Studios Japan has brought another exciting attraction for anime fans with the Spy x Family attraction, which debuted on February 17, 2023. This latest attraction is part of the Universal Cool Japan 2023 theme, which showcases an array of attractions based on anime and video games. A review published on Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web blog gives insight into what visitors can anticipate from the Spy x Family attraction.

Join WISE and solve puzzles

The Spy x Family attraction is a thrilling combination of a puzzle-solving adventure and a live show featuring appearances by all three Forgers: Loid, Anya, and Yor. The adventure begins with participants being recruited as new agents to WISE, the Westalian Intelligence department. Participants must solve the puzzles in the "Top Secret Mission Instructions" booklet, directing them to various locations around the park where there are secret codes to decipher.

The participants who successfully solve all of the puzzles are rewarded with entry to the live show. Loid Forger, also known as the world’s greatest spy Twilight, delivers a mission of the utmost importance to viewers. Anya and Yor also appear as part of the show alongside Loid, making for an unforgettable experience for Spy x Family fans. (Also Read: Crayon Shin-chan goes 3DCG: New movie unveils trailer and teaser visual)

Food and Merchandise inspired by Spy x Family

Universal Studios Japan is taking the Spy x Family attraction to the next level by offering a variety of themed menu items and merchandise that fans can enjoy during the attraction’s run time until July 2, 2023. Visitors can indulge in a range of scrumptious treats such as beef stew, Anya-inspired churros, and steamed buns shaped like the Chimera plush toy featured in the anime. Sip on drinks like strawberry milk that come in the colours of Anya and Bond, or enjoy a non-alcoholic cocktail that's inspired by Loid and Yor.

For those who want to take a piece of the Spy x Family attraction home, there's an array of merchandise to choose from. Little ones can don child-sized Eden Academy uniform tunics, while students of all ages can grab a Chimera pencil case or masking tape featuring printed character designs. These Spy x Family-themed items are the perfect way to remember your thrilling adventure at Universal Studios Japan and make for great souvenirs to show off to friends and family. (Also Read: ‘Yuji had been through enough Gege,’ fans react to JJK Chapter 214 spoilers)

If you’re planning a trip to Universal Studios Japan, be sure to check out the Spy x Family attraction before it closes on July 2, 2023. With so much to see and do, Universal Cool Japan 2023 is sure to be a memorable experience for anime and video game fans alike.