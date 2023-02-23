Crayon Shin-chan goes 3DCG: New movie unveils trailer and teaser visual

Fans of the long-running Crayon Shin-chan franchise can look forward to a new film this year, which will mark the first time the beloved characters are presented in 3DCG animation. The official Twitter account for Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie Chōnōryoku Dai Kessen: Tobetobe Temakizushi recently unveiled a trailer and teaser visual, giving viewers a glimpse into what they can expect from the upcoming film.

Seven years in the making: The long road to the first 3DCG Crayon Shin-chan movie

The upcoming film marks the 31st addition to the Crayon Shin-chan franchise and has been seven years in the making, from the planning stages to its final release. The film's director and writer, Hitoshi Ōne, is known for his work on Fireworks and Akihabara @ DEEP, Bakuman. adaptations are leading the project. Shirogumi Inc. is handling the animation for the film, which promises to be a visual delight. (Also Read: The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Announced: What to Expect from the coming season)

Superpowers and kindergarteners: A preview of the story

The trailer for the movie highlights footage from the original pilot film and gives viewers a sneak peek into the plot of the movie. The story follows the title character, kindergartener Shin-chan, as he gains superpowers, setting up a thrilling adventure that fans of the series won't want to miss.

An inspirational message: The tagline on the teaser visual

The teaser visual for the film features a tagline that reads, "Saying stuff like 'There's no future for this country' ... that's a myth of grown-ups." This message, along with the colourful and whimsical artwork, promises an inspiring and heartwarming story that will resonate with viewers of all ages. (Also Read: ‘Yuji had been through enough Gege,’ fans react to JJK Chapter 214 spoilers)

Crayon Shin-chan The Movie: Release date

Fans can mark their calendars for August 4th, which is the official release date for the movie. The Crayon Shin-chan franchise has been a fan favourite for over three decades, and this new film promises to be an exciting addition to the series. With a talented director and writer at the helm, and Shirogumi Inc. handling the animation, fans can expect a visually stunning and heartwarming story that will inspire viewers of all ages. August 4th can't come soon enough!