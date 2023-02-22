The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Announced: What to Expect from the coming season

Fans of The Eminence in Shadow can rejoice as season 2 has officially been confirmed, and it looks like we're in for another wild ride. The announcement came exactly one week after the final episode of season 1, leaving fans wanting more. The new season will explore Lawless City, home to the vampires, and is expected to have 12 episodes.

Returning cast and staff: Familiar faces to lead the way

The new season will see the return of all the previous staff, including character designer Makoto Lino, series composer Kanichi Katou, director Kazuya Nakanishi, and animation studio Nexus. Fans can also expect the return of their favourite characters, including Seichiro Yamashita as Cid Kagenou, Rina Hidaka as Claire Kagenou, Asami Seto as Alpha, and Hisako Kanemoto as Epsilon.

A teaser trailer: A sneak peek into the upcoming season

To celebrate the announcement, a teaser trailer was released on KADOKAWA anime's official YouTube channel. The trailer hints at a terrifying plot, with zombie attacks being a new treat for the Shadow Garden. The animation looks even better than in the first season, and some new characters are teased, leaving fans curious and excited.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 trailer:

The Mandalorian Season 3: A New Chapter in the Star Wars Saga

It has been a long time since we last saw Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian, and his little green friend, Grogu, on our screens. Fans have been waiting eagerly for the next season of the popular Disney+ show, and finally, on March 1st, The Mandalorian season 3 will premiere. In this article, we will recap what happened in the last season, what occurred between the seasons, and what we can expect in the upcoming season.

Season 2 Recap: Saying Goodbye to Baby Yoda

In the finale of season 2, we saw Mando rescue Grogu from the clutches of Moff Gideon, only to give him up to Luke Skywalker, who arrived to take the young Jedi away. As he left, Mando removed his mask, which was a violation of his Mandalorian code. Bo-Katan Kryze was not pleased that Mando won the Darksaber in combat with Gideon.

The Return of Grogu: A Mini-Arc in The Book of Boba Fett

Fans were thrilled to see Grogu in the trailer for season 3, but some may be confused about his reappearance after the emotional goodbye at the end of season 2. However, in The Book of Boba Fett, Mando and Grogu were reunited in a mini-arc. Mando was banished from his Mandalorian covert after removing his mask and had to go on a pilgrimage to Mandalore to atone. During this time, he visited Grogu at Luke Skywalker's Jedi school, but Grogu was still more interested in playing than training. Grogu was given a choice between Mando's beskar armor and Yoda's old lightsaber. He chose the armor and returned to Mando in the middle of a battle on Tatooine.

Everybody In, We're Going to Mandalore

In season 3, Mando and Grogu will be headed to Mandalore, where Mando must bathe in the living waters under their mines to rejoin the Children of the Watch. We can expect to see conflicts between the Watch and Bo-Katan's Nite Owls, who don't traditionally get along. Bo-Katan and Mando will face off in the throne room of Mandalore's Sundari Royal Palace, indicating that not everything will be peaceful.

Bo-Katan Wants Her Laser Sword Back

Bo-Katan, a previous ruler of Mandalore, wants her laser sword back. She blames the Children of the Watch for the destruction of her home and will do anything to get her hands on the Darksaber, which Mando won from Moff Gideon. In the upcoming season, we can expect to see the two characters fighting for the Darksaber and the future of Mandalore.

New Characters and Cameos

As with every new season of The Mandalorian, we can expect to see new characters and cameos. In season 3, we will see the return of Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen, who was last seen in The Book of Boba Fett. We will also see the introduction of new characters, including Bo-Katan's lieutenant, Koska Reeves, played by Sasha Banks. There have been rumors of a possible appearance by Grand Admiral Thrawn, a fan-favorite character from the Star Wars expanded universe.

Conclusion

The Mandalorian has been a huge success for Disney+ and the Star Wars franchise. With the show's highly anticipated third season, fans are looking forward to seeing what's next for Mando and Grogu. We can expect to see conflicts between the Children of the Watch and Bo-Katan's Nite Owls, as well as Mando