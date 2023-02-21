8 heartwarming slice-of-life anime for a feel-good weekend

As the name suggests, slice-of-life anime presents mundane, rather insignificant moments of life to the viewers in the most fulfilling manner. If you're looking for a wholesome, feel-good anime to watch over a weekend, there are a ton of great options to choose from. Whether you're in the mood for a heartwarming slice-of-life story or a relaxing comedy, there is plenty of anime series out there that will leave you feeling happy and refreshed. Here are some of the best wholesome short slice-of-life anime to watch over a weekend:

School Babysitters

School Babysitters is a heartwarming anime about a high school student named Ryuichi Kashima, who becomes the caretaker of a group of young children after his parents die in a plane crash. The show follows Ryuichi as he learns to balance his responsibilities as a high school student with his new role as a babysitter, all while bonding with the adorable children in his care.

Barakamon

Barakamon is a delightful slice-of-life anime about a young calligrapher named Seishuu Handa, who moves to a small island town to find inspiration for his art. Over the course of the series, Seishuu learns to appreciate the simple pleasures of life and forms lasting friendships with the quirky characters in the town.

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya is a classic anime series about a high school student named Kyon, who gets caught up in the wild adventures of his classmate Haruhi, who believes that she has god-like powers. The show is full of wacky humour and heartwarming moments, as Kyon and his friends navigate the strange world that Haruhi has created.

Hyouka

Hyouka is a beautiful anime about a high school student named Oreki, who is forced to join his school's Classic Literature Club. Despite his initial reluctance, Oreki soon finds himself drawn into the club's mystery-solving activities and learns to appreciate the joys of friendship and teamwork.

Non Non Biyori Nonstop

Non-Non Biyori Nonstop is a charming anime about a group of young girls living in a rural town in Japan. The show is full of idyllic scenery and heartwarming moments, as the girls explore the beauty of nature and form lasting bonds with one another.

Laid-Back Camp

Laid-Back Camp is a peaceful anime about a group of girls who love to go camping. The show is full of beautiful landscapes and relaxing moments, as the girls bond over their shared love of the great outdoors.

Polar Bear Cafe

Polar Bear Cafe is a lighthearted anime about a cafe run by a polar bear, where animals of all kinds come to relax and enjoy each other's company. The show is full of quirky humour and heartwarming moments, as the animals form lasting friendships and learn to appreciate the simple pleasures of life.

Tanaka-kun is Always Listless

Tanaka-kun is Always Listless is a charming anime about a high school student named Tanaka, who loves to take naps and avoid doing any work. Despite his laziness, Tanaka is a lovable character who forms lasting bonds with his friends and learns to appreciate the small joys of life.

Whether you're in the mood for a relaxing slice-of-life story or a lighthearted comedy, these eight anime series are sure to leave you feeling happy and refreshed. So grab some popcorn and settle in for a weekend of wholesome anime goodness!