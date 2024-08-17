Fire breaks out in Paris Hilton's trailer; hotel heiress shares distressing snaps from music video set

Paris Hilton revealed on her social media that a fire broke out in her trailer on the set of her upcoming music video. Sharing the shocking news on her Instagram Stories on Friday, the 43-year-old heiress also confirmed no one got hurt in the turmoil. US media personality Paris Hilton looks on during a House Committee on Ways and Means hearing on "Strengthening Child Welfare and Protecting Americas Children," on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 26, 2024. (AFP)

Her forthcoming song Bad Bi*ch Academy is also set to feature stars like Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor and NSYNC's Lance Bass.

“Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of music video today [broken heart emoji] As heartbreaking as it is, I'm so thankful everyone is safe and I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me @hannahluxdavis @heidiklum @meghantrainor @lancebass and my entire team,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a horrifying visual of her burnt down trailer.

In a follow-up story update, she also wrote, “Not how I expected my music video shoot for 'Bad Bi*ch Academy to go… [broken heart emoji]."

An hour later, she posted another click, presumably from the music video shoot, as Hilton and Heidi Klum posed for numerous cameras on set. “The show must go on… @heidiklum [sparkling emoji] #InfiniteIcon.”

The TV host also went on to share a video from the set. Posing alongside Hilton, she captioned the clip on Instagram: “With the one and only @parishilton #badbitchacademy [heart emoji].”

Damage caused in the aftermath of Paris Hilton's trailer fire

TM further reported that the music video filming was happening in downtown Los Angeles and that Hilton was actually on set when her makeup trailer caught fire. The Fire Department was also called on set and while it remains unclear what caused the fire, the investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, the shooting resumed despite the blaze.

Paris Hilton shared snaps from the music video set in the aftermath of the blaze.(Instagram)

In video obtained by the outlet from the aftermath, a look at the trailer's interior was disclosed, showing charred debris, a burnt sofa and lots of other damaged items. Sources told TMZ that Paris Hilton's trailer was carrying designer clothes, custom Swarovski attires, sunglasses, purses, jewelery, computers and loads of other personal belongings. It's all said to have been destroyed in the blaze.

Paris' music video will also feature cameos from Chris Olsen and Lele Pons among other celebrities. It will be featured on her upcoming album Infinite Icon, which is slated to hit music platforms on September 6.