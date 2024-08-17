‘Swifties for Trump’: Taylor Swift fans supporting Donald Trump in viral video wasn’t on netizens’ 2024 bingo card

Swifties backing Trump? It’s trending on X. A viral video on X (formerly Twitter) is fueling speculation that Swift’s fanbase might be supporting Donald Trump, suggesting that his presidency could have prevented the recent cancellation of her Vienna concerts due to terror threats. The video’s commentator argues that Trump's past administration provided global stability, hinting that his leadership will keep Taylor secure. Interesting! because the last time we checked she wanted to “vote him out” of the elections in 2020. Donald Trump calls Taylor Swift 'beautiful' five times in now-viral audio clip

What is the Swifties for Trump trend?

Days after a support group created by Taylor Swift superfans to back Vice President Kamala Harris sparked a stir online, a new trend emerged on August 17 that has left the global fandom divided. Seems like Swift’s fans who are MAGA supporters are now rallying with a “Swifties for Trump” campaign on social media. So far the Cruel Summer singer herself has stayed out of the political spotlight, keeping her endorsement on the down-low.

Also read: Trump taps Tulsi Gabbard, known for 2019 Kamala Harris clash, for debate strategy at Mar-a-Lago

“The Kamala campaign is starting to panic now that Swifties for Trump is starting to gain some momentum,” one X user with 294,000 followers wrote on their digital wall. “Liberals opening Twitter to see Swifties for Trump trending. It's a nightmare to them,” another wrote.

A few days ago, Taylor Swift’s Vienna Eras Tour was cancelled due to terror threat suspicions. In a viral video, the speaker argues that Trump's presidency might have ensured a safe performance and global peace.

The video goes on to discuss how safe she might have been under Trump’s leadership, citing a world without terrorism and wars. The speaker then claims that those behind the “Swifties for Trump” campaign are realising that the issue isn’t about race or gender but about policy, safety, and secure borders.

Also read: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s ‘white guy taco’ talk gets spicy reaction from netizens: ‘Racist and disgusting’

Reactions:

Some couldn’t fathom that such a “vague” campaign could exist. “Wait, someone makes a random video claiming that ‘Swifties’ are ‘rallying’ for Trump, without evidence. And we just take her word for it?” Others found it hilarious: “LOL, Taylor Swift campaigns for Kamala, and her fans campaign for Trump,” another person commented. “Well yeah keep dreaming,” a third chimed in.

Is Taylor Swift endorsing Trump?

The pop star has a wide cultural influence, and many experts believe that the massive Swift fandom could be mobilized by her opinion if she chooses to speak up about her endorsement. Her influence has already hit high notes in driving voter registration efforts, and it’s bound to continue. But no, she has not yet thrown her support behind Trump, and it’s uncertain whether she will.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and George Clooney have already backed Harris. However, the big question remains: will Swift make a “Shake It Off” decision on her support?

Swifties for Harris campaign

Recently, the Swifties4Harris support group created by 22-year-old Texan fan Emerald Medrano made a splash online. Medrano encouraged Swifties to participate actively in the forthcoming elections, following Biden’s withdrawal and Harris’s subsequent candidacy. Over the course of the next 10 days, this initiative grew so loud that it gained thousands of followers on social media, receiving attention from Harris’s campaign.

On X he launched a campaign kicking off with, “I feel like us U.S. Swifties should mass organize and help campaign for Kamala Harris and spread how horrendous Project 2025 would be to help get people's butts down to the polls in November. Like if we don't want democracy to end we really need to move and push blue votes."