Taylor Swift makes first appearance after Vienna show cancellation, throws party to lift Eras Tour crew's spirits

Pop sensation, Taylor Swift made her appearance in public after her Vienna concerts were cancelled due to a terror plot, last week. She threw a party for her Eras Tour crew to lift their spirits in London on Monday night. Taylor was supposed to perform in Vienna on August 8,9 and 10 as part of the Eras World Tour. Taylor Swift is seen out weeks after the Vienna tour cancellation. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

Taylor Swift’s first appearance since attack threats

Taylor was spotted making her way out of the swanky members-only club, Annabel’s in an outfit from Vivienne Westwood’s autumn-winter 2024/2025 collection. She brought the colours as she partied with her staff members from the Eras Tour in a colourful plaid skirt paired with a matching double-breasted blazer with three-quarter sleeves, as reported by Page Six.

The Lover singer completed the look with a Wizard Frill shirt from the same designer, a brown handbag and green Mary Janes with white socks. She kept her hair down to suit the occasion and sported smokey eye makeup with her classic red lips. Despite the party and the chic look, the 14-time Grammy winner appeared a little distraught.

Taylor has been mum on the tour cancellation in Vienna since its announcement and fans are divided over the issue. While some are disappointed over her silence over the issue others defended the popstar as they claimed, “she is likely following government officials and security administration’s specific instructions,” in Deuxmoi’s comment section.

Arrests made in the terror attack in Vienna

The Austrian authorities arrested several teenagers in connection with the attack. The three men reportedly pledged to ISIS “wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible,” as reported by Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence.

Despite the threat and cancelled tour, the fans gathered in the streets of Austria and sang Taylor’s hits and exchanged friendship bracelets, an Eras Tour tradition