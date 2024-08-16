Taylor Swift hints clever revenge on Kanye West for Kelce dig; renames thank You aimEe track

Taylor Swift's long-standing feud with Kanye West once primarily focused on the rapper and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, has taken a dramatic turn. The Cruel Summer singer has seemingly shifted her attention directly to Ye with the surprise live release of her song 'thanK you aIMee,' now retitled 'thank You aimEe' with capital 'Y' and 'E.' Singer Taylor Swift is reportedly ‘horrified’ by her depiction in Kanye West’s Famous video. (Twitter)

Fans are abuzz with speculation that the title change from the original is a direct response to West's recent mention of Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in his new music.

Taylor Swift subtly fires back at Kanye West

The pop star dropped a reworked version of her song "thank you aimEe" for The Tortured Poets Department album, which originally highlighted "Kim" in all caps — a nod fans believed pointed to the SKIMS founder and their infamous feud. In a clever twist, the newly titled track now emphasises "YE," Kanye West's current stage moniker, sparking fresh speculation among fans that the singer has finally exacted revenge for her beau, Kelce.

The newly retitled song made its debut live at Wembley Stadium, where the 14-time Grammy winner dazzled the London crowd. This performance follows the recent cancellation of her Vienna Eras Tour stop due to concerns over a potential terror attack. During the concert, Swift treated fans to a powerful mashup of “thank you aimEe” and “Mean” from her Speak Now album, adding a fresh twist to the setlist.

For unversed, the new version of album will be out at 11:59 PM ET, according to her website.

When Kanye West name-dropped Taylor and Travis in Vultures 2

A few weeks back, the Yeezy rapper finally dropped his long-delayed Vultures 2 album. In it, Lil Wayne takes a jab with the line, “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” on Kanye’s track Lifestyle (Demo). Fans immediately knew a storm was brewing. While Taylor kept silent, her latest move says it all, and the revenge couldn’t be sweeter.

Fans react to renamed thanK you aIMee track

“Doing this right after blocking his album from number one … Taylor Swift the legend that you are,” one user quipped after Kanye’s new track failed to remove the pop star from number one. ““NOT THE CAPITAL LETTER CHANGE!!!! TAYLOR NATION YOU’RE SO MESSY AND I LOVE IT!!!!” another user wrote. “Beware if you are mentioning Kelce anywhere she won’t let it slide,” another chimed in. “Kelce are you gushing right now? Because we are.”

Back then, another cryptic move from Taylor had Swifties convinced she wouldn’t let Kanye’s dig slide. During her August 3rd Eras Tour concert in Warsaw, Poland, Swift sported a "22" shirt that read "I Bet You Think About Me." Fans speculated that this choice was a subtle message aimed at West, as the track from her 2021 album, Red (Taylor’s Version), is widely believed to reference their long-standing rivalry.