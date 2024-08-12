Bianca Censori joined by sisters Angelina, Alyssia at Kanye West's Vultures 2 listening party

Bianca Censori stepped out in Salt Lake City on Friday to support the release of her husband, Kanye West's new album, Vultures 2. The Australian native was photographed seated in the front row with her two sisters, Angelina and Alyssia, at Utah's Delta Center. Bianca Censori attended Vultures 2 listening party with her two sisters (X, formerly Twitter)

The 29-year-old architect maintained her signature X-rated fashion style as she opted for a tight-fitting bodysuit with a plunging neckline. She paired the look with nude heels and kept her hair in a sleek bun. In the photos from the event shared on X, formerly Twitter, Bianca's younger sister Angelina can be seen wearing a nude top and skirt.

Meanwhile, Alyssia opted for an all-black ensemble featuring a chic gown and a matching pair of heels. In between the Censori sisters, a woman speculated to be their mother, Alexandra, can be seen sporting a black gown with cutout shoulders and elegant black heels.

Angelina reportedly shared glimpses from her Kanye's event on her Instagram stories, per Daily Mail. In one of the photos, the Praise God rapper can be seen standing on stage. She also shared a video of him performing Runaway from his 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

The Censori sisters' reunion comes just days after Bianca was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with the Gold Digger rapper. For the outing, she opted for a more modest attire that featured a ripped beige dress, matching baseball cap, and a pair of high heels. Meanwhile, Kanye sported his newest signature all-white ensemble featuring an oversized hoodie and matching joggers.