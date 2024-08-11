Mallory Swanson's husband Dansby pays sweet tribute to her after USWNT's Olympic win, ‘You are truly…’

Mallory Swanson led the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) to victory at the Paris Olympics on Saturday. The 26-year-old soccer player's decisive goal against Brazil in the 57th minute landed her team its fifth Olympic gold medal. Following her record-breaking performance, Mallory's husband, Dansby Swanson, paid an emotional tribute to her on social media. US' forward #09 Mallory Swanson celebrates scoring the opening goal in the women's gold medal final football match between Brazil and US during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Parc des Princes in Paris on August 10, 2024. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)(AFP)

Mallory Swanson's husband Dansby pays tribute to wife over USWNT's Olympic win

Saturday's victory put an end to a 12-year drought as it marked the first time since 2012 that the USWNT clinched an Olympic gold. Mallory's performance was nothing short of a cinematic experience, as her Olympic win coincided with her 100th appearance for the national team.

Relishing the glory of his wife's victory, Dansby shared a sweet Instagram post on Saturday featuring a picture of Mallory celebrating her winning goal. “God is so good. Always and forever. You are such an inspiration to so many, but more to me than anyone can ever fathom,” the Chicago Cubs shortstop wrote.

“Your faith in God’s plan, gratitude in life, the grace and joy in which you live and play, the perseverance to fight through whatever obstacles thrown your way. You are truly a gift from above, and you shine with that every day,” the 30-year-old athlete continued.

Dansby went on to say, “I’m speechless. And now you’re a gold medal, Olympic champion, and 100 caps in the same day,” before concluding with, “And that can never be taken from you. I love you forever.” His emotional post won the hearts of fans who praised Mallory for her record-breaking win.

“Congrats Dansby. Take care of her. We love her and everything she does for our beautiful game. Gold medal is well deserved !” wrote one fan. A second wrote, “Preach it Dansby! Give her all her well deserved flowers! Power couple.” Meanwhile, a third said, “His love endures forever in all things!”