Second gender-row boxer Lin Yu Ting wins Olympic gold after Imane Khelif; rival left with bloodied face

Lin Yu Ting has etched her name in Olympic history, claiming the gold medal in the women's featherweight division. The Taiwanese boxer, who faced intense scrutiny and gender-related controversies, followed in the footsteps of Imane Khelif, another boxer who came out with flying colours amid similar challenges. Both athletes were disqualified by the IBA from the 2023 World Championships. Lin defeated Polish competitor Julia Szeremeta, 20, to secure her first Olympic gold medal. Paris 2024 Olympics - Boxing - Women's 57kg - Final - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 10, 2024. Yu Ting Lin of Taiwan celebrates after defeating Julia Szeremeta of Poland. John Locher/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Lin Yu Ting clicnhes gold

Ting made it to the finals by beating Turkey's Yildiz Kahraman, who was clearly upset about losing and even made an "XX" sign with her hands during their fight. In the championship bout, the 28-year-old Lin dominated Julia Szeremeta, resulting in the Polish contender with a bloodied face and a silver medal.

Lin won the match with a 5-0 score in three sets at Roland Garros on Saturday, bending down to kiss the mat in celebration. Ting's four-inch edge made it tough for Szeremeta, who could dodge punches but couldn't hit back strongly enough to score.

‘I feel incredible’: Lin Yu Ting after winning Olympic gold

After enduring a flood of social media criticism and intense scrutiny over the gender row, the gleaming gold medal finally brought a smile to the athlete’s face. She reflected, "Winning 5-0 might look easy, but it represents countless hours of practice and hard work." “I feel incredible,” she told reporters post match. “I want to thank everyone who has supported me, and thanks to my team and everyone in Taiwan. They gave me the power.”

Following her victory, Khelif emerged with a robust response, vehemently addressing criticisms regarding her eligibility and gender status, particularly in relation to the now banned IBA. Conversely, Lin encountered several protests from her opponents. throughout the match. In both of Yu Ting's semifinal and quarterfinal matches, her rivals displayed two X's with their index fingers, a gesture that appeared to suggest a reference to the female chromosome symbols.

Imane Khelif slams IBA

"Regarding the IBA, I have been boxing under their organization since 2018," Khelif stated following her gold medal win over China’s Yang Liu in the women’s welterweight tournament in Paris. “They know me very well, they know what I’m capable of, they know how I’ve developed over the years but now they are not recognised any more. They hate me and I don’t know why. I send them a single message: with this gold medal, my dignity, my honour is above everything else,” she added.

The gender identities of both Yu-ting and Khelif have been scrutinised following their disqualification from the 2023 World Championships due to failing gender identity tests.