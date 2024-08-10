Boycott Dunkin’ Donuts trends as MAGA influencers rage over Rumble refusal: ‘It’s Time to Bud Light

MAGA influencers are calling for a boycott of Dunkin' Donuts after the company allegedly refused to advertise on Rumble due to the platform’s “right-wing culture.” The uproar began when Chris Pavlovski, CEO of Rumble Video, shared a series of screenshots on X, claiming they were from an email exchange between them and the popular coffee chain. The post has sparked frustration among Trump supporters, leading to calls for a cancellation and snub. Dunkin' Donuts is offering free doughnuts to its customers

MAGA influencers demand boycott of Dunkin Donuts

Screenshots allegedly from emails between Inspire Brands and Rumble, shared by Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski, were posted on social media Wednesday. The post claims that Inspire Brands, which has owned Dunkin' Donuts since December 2020, refused to advertise on Rumble. "Inspire Brands / Dunkin Donuts didn’t want to advertise on Rumble because of “right-wing culture.” He wrote on X.

Also read: How Mark Zuckerberg pushed an Indian engineer to build Facebook's ultimate search engine: ‘Dude if I can…

Pavlovski said he replied with a strong, "No, we don't discriminate. All cultures are welcome on Rumble,” email to the sender.

The authenticity of the emails allegedly from the company's executive remains unverified. Despite being tagged in numerous posts, neither Dunkin' Donuts nor Inspire Brands has addressed the controversy on their social media accounts. On Wednesday, #BoycottDunkinDonuts was reportedly the first and then second biggest trending topic on X for 5 hours.

Trump fans demand BudLight treatment for Dunkin Donuts

Rumble approached Dunkin' Donuts and its parent company, Inspire Brands, to explore advertising opportunities on the platform, highlighting that its audience has a high coffee consumption rate. However, as per Newsweek, the company has since filed a lawsuit against advertisers, alleging that they withheld business from the platform due to the right-wing content it hosts.

Also read: Tim Walz's net worth below an American's, touted poorest VP candidate ever with stark contract to Vance

The controversial stance arose after the coffee chain allegedly replied, “We are open to continuing discussion as the site evolves! I am sorry to share that because I want to help.”

Inspired by the highly effective boycott of Bud Light in April 2023, MAGA influencers are calling for similar consumer backlash against other brands they perceive as being aligned with opposing viewpoints. The Bud Light boycott was triggered by the beer company's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. This collaboration sparked a conservative backlash, leading to a significant decline in sales and a negative impact on the stock price of its parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Boycott Dunkin Donuts trends

"They thought they could bully Rumble into dropping their biggest podcasts behind the scenes. I know this for a fact. It's time to BudLight- @dunkindonuts,” a social media influencer with substantial following wrote on X. Another said, "Boycott them. We have to stick together." “Time to give Dunkin' Donuts the Bud Light treatment. Go Woke, Go Broke," one more chimed in. “Disgusting. Why treat people on the right as if they are some type of virus that must be avoided.”