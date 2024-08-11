Celine Dion mocks Trump’s Titanic tune blunder, slams ‘unauthorised’ use at rally: ‘Really, that song?’

Celine Dion was clearly not impressed by the former president’s playlist. The legendary singer didn’t hold back when she discovered that her iconic song, My Heart Will Go On, from the Titanic soundtrack, was played at a recent Donald Trump rally without her permission. She mocked the choice, questioning the suitability of the ballad for the event and slamming the unauthorised use of her music with a sarcastic quip. Celine Dion Slams Unauthorized Use of Her Song at Trump Campaign Rally(Pic- Twitter (X))

Celine Dion blasts Trump for ‘unauthorised’ song usage

Former President Donald Trump's rally in Montana on Friday hit a sour note with netizens, who were puzzled by the choice of My Heart Will Go On—wondering if Trump had really picked that tune from the sea of available options and if yes then why? The Titanic anthem blared from the speakers just before Trump set sail on stage. Hours later, Dion’s management team took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to sink the idea, condemning the unauthorised use of her song for his political campaign.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” the statement reads suggesting Dion’s non-endorsement in the whole agenda.

According to Variety, Trump’s decision to play Dion’s video of her performing the famous “Titanic” single at Friday’s rally could lead to legal consequences for the Republican candidate and his running mate.

Celine Dion mocks Trump’s titanic tune choice

The singer, who has been battling stiff-person syndrome since 2022, didn’t miss a beat in taking a swipe at the former POTUS for his epic song selection. Her critique mirrored the online chatter, where some netizens are playfully convinced that a supporter of Kamala Harris might actually be secretly messing with the Republican candidate from behind the scenes.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. …And really, THAT song?” Dion’s team wrapped up the statement.

According to attendees of the Montana rally, the iconic My Heart Will Go On was one of the few songs played during the event. The playlist also featured Harry Nilsson's Without You, Marvin Gaye's Mercy, Mercy Me, Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You, and several tracks by Elvis, among other selections.

“Perfect – because when your campaign’s headed for an iceberg, you might as well set it to music,” a social media user quipped. “For me it’s perfect for the Tumptanic,” says another. The 1997 Oscar-winning film about the 1912 shipwreck is more than just a story of a massive ship hitting an iceberg. It’s a tale of love, loss, and bouncing back from tough times.