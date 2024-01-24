Viral Video: Woman sings Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On. It’s a treat for the ears

A video of a woman singing a song at the request of her kid has gone viral with over 6.5 million views. Wondering what makes this video so special? Well, the woman’s voice is truly exceptional and might leave you listening to it over and over again. Woman singing Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On in her kitchen. (Instagram/@stephanieferrett)

“Things my kids ask me to sing,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show the woman working in her kitchen. Her child asks her to sing a song, and as the video progresses, she belts out the lyrics beautifully.

Watch the viral video of the woman singing My Heart Will Go On here:

The video, since being shared on January 16, has gone viral with millions of views on Instagram, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out the comments here:

“They have great taste. That’s my jam but I don’t sound like that when I sing it,” posted an individual.

Another added, “How on earth did you go from exhausted mom to diva in .02 seconds like that?”

“How do I buy tickets to her kitchen?” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “It’s actually called belting… but okay.”

“Stay at home mom? More like slay at home mom,” shared a fifth.

“The exhausted look on her face just before belting like an angel? Wow,” chimed in a sixth.

A seventh joined, “I don’t know who you are, but girl, I got goosebumps listening to your beautiful voice!”

