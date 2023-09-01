News / Trending / Woman's soulful rendition of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Chaleya goes viral

Woman's soulful rendition of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Chaleya goes viral

ByMehak Pal
Sep 01, 2023 06:39 PM IST

A video of a woman's rendition of Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya was shared on Instagram. People can’t stop praising her.

An artist's wonderful rendition of Chaleya has gone viral. The song is from the upcoming film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Ashee Dhiman, a musician and an Instagram user, posted this video of her singing the song.

The image shows the woman whose rendition of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s Chaleya wowed people. (Instagram/@aasheedhiman)
The clip opens to show Dhiman playing a melodious tune on her guitar and singing the song Chaleya. While sharing this video, she tagged Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh in the caption and wrote, "I was not happy with the oh oh oh. I have been obsessed with this song. I haven’t been listening to anything else."

Watch the soulful rendition of the song Chaleya:

Since being shared on August 25, the video has received over a million views. It has garnered 30,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many Instagram users shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Here's what people are saying about this wonderful rendition of Chaleya:

"I can listen to your voice and this song on loop," wrote one Instagram user. "Isn't this the sweetest," complimented another. "Oh oh oh has a separate fanbase now," wrote another. "Soulful. Just loved it," added a fourth. "This is absolutely amazing, you and your voice are angelic," wrote a fifth.

Chaleya has been a huge hit since its release on August 14. Arijit Singh sang the song alongside Shilpa Rao. What do you think of this melodious rendition by Dhiman?

