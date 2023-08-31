SRK's Jawan trailer becomes instant hit with netizens. Here're Twitter reactions

The trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Jawan is out now, and it has already gained over to two million views in an hour. Since the release of the action-packed trailer, many excited people have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their reactions. (Also Read: Jawan trailer: Shah Rukh Khan hijacks trains, fights for the country, wants 'Alia Bhatt') The trailer of the film Jawan is out now, Check out what people are saying about the film.

Here's what people are saying about Jawan trailer:

An individual said, "Jawan will be a superhit for sure."

Another person mentioned how 'intense' SRK's eyes look in the trailer.

A third said that this film will be a blockbuster.

Here's how a few others have reacted:

About the trailer of Jawan:

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays a former soldier who leads a group of six women as they carry out various heists across the nation. The trailer shows the group hijacking a metro. Later actor Nayanthara is shown in the role of a police officer who is assigned to investigate the hijacking case.

The trailer also shows Vijay Sethupathi in different avatars, and he appears to play the ‘fourth largest arms dealer in the world.’

About the film Jawan:

Alongside Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, Jawan features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover, among others. The film is directed by Atlee and is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film is all set to release on September 7, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.