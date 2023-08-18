Woman's Tamil rendition of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's What Jhumka goes viral

What Jhumka, a song from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has made waves online. As many are creating choreographies, and renditions to this song, an artists wonderful Tamil version of What Jhumka has gone viral. (Also Read: Bride dances to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's What Jhumka with her girl gang. Watch) Snapshot of the musician singing Tamil version of the song What Jhumka. (Instagram/@shroosings)

The clip opens to show artist Shruthi Shankar sitting with a guitar. At the beginning of the video, she plays a melodious tune on her guitar and sings the song What Jhumka. Later, she effortlessly infuses the Tamil lyrics with the Hindi ones.

Shruthi also tagged Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Pritam in the caption of the post and wrote, "I channeled my inner @samyu.mohan (musician Samyu Mohan) and my extended shower thought became a cover of the latest earworm. Don’t cringe too much at the lyrics ok, and tell me if you liked it. @karanjohar @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @ipritamofficial."

Watch the soothing Tamil version of the song What Jhumka:

The video was shared on Instagram on August 9. It has since accumulated over a million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also gathered several likes. Many Instagram users shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Here's what people are saying about this Tamil rendition of What Jhumka:

"Girl you nailed it," wrote one Instagram user. "Absolutely love it" posted another. "Better than the original one, loved it" read a comment on share. "Such a sweet voice" shared another. "So sweet" added a fifth. Many used heart emoticons to share their reactions.

What are your views on this melodious video? Did you like this Tamil version of What Jhumka?