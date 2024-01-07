Kerala woman sings in over 100 languages in Dubai, sets world record

A woman from Kerala bagged the Guinness World Record after she sang in not just one or two but in more than a hundred languages. Suchetha Satish performed in a total of 140 languages during a concert titled Concert for Climate in Dubai, UAE, on November 24, 2023. A video of Satish’s performance was shared on Instagram, and it is a treat to the ears. Suchetha Satish performing at COP 28 summit in Dubai. (Instagram/@airnewsalerts)

“#SuchethaSatish from Kerala etched her name in music history by setting a new world record for singing in most languages during a single concert. #GuinnessBookofWorldRecords officially attested to this feat earlier this week. The remarkable achievement took place at Indian Consulate Auditorium in Dubai, UAE,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared by All India Radio News.

Watch the video here:

According to Guinness World Records, Suchetha performed in 140 languages to raise awareness about Climate Change at the Indian Consulate Auditorium in Dubai. The number 140 was chosen to represent the 140 nations that attended the COP 28 summit in Dubai.